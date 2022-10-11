Damaged And Lost Phones Cost New Zealanders $13.5 Million Every Year

Damaged and lost mobile phones cost New Zealanders an average of $13.5 million every year, State Insurance can reveal.

The figure is based on the 35,899 contents insurance claims State received for mobile phones over the past two and half years – adding up to an average of 33 every day.

According to State’s claims data, they are the item New Zealanders are most likely to make a contents insurance claim for.

State’s Executive General Manager Claims, Wayne Tippet, says sometimes it can feel inevitable that we’re going to lose or damage our phone, but that simply makes it all the more worth protecting.

“At State, we’ve encountered just about every scenario under the sun that has led to someone making a claim for their phone. Whether it’s dropping it in a porta-loo at a music festival, driving off with it perched on your car roof, or being swarmed by a pack of vicious seagulls – there are a million different ways you can find yourself suddenly phoneless.

“But the costs of having to repair or replace a phone can quickly add up, and if you can avoid it, you should. Investing in a quality, water-resistant and shock-proof case will help protect your phone from most avoidable accidents.

“I’d also recommend keeping your phone somewhere secure, like a zipped bag, while you’re out and about – you’d be surprised how many of the claims we resolve involve the back pocket of someone’s clothing.”

A new, nationwide survey conducted by State and Ipsos found that New Zealanders tended to own phones valued between $1,000 - $1,600, but only 43% have it insured under a contents insurance policy.

The same survey found that 35% of respondents had repaired or replaced their phone at least twice in the past five years, and 8% at least three times.

Tippet adds, “If you have a comprehensive contents insurance policy, you’ll be covered for any sudden or accidental loss to your phone – for example, if you accidentally jump into the sea with it still in your pocket.

“Your insurance will cover the cost of either replacing the phone or repairing it, helping you to absorb the financial hit and get back on your feet as quickly as possible.

“However, every insurer is different, so it's important you read the details of your policy to understand exactly what you’re covered for.”

According to the State-Ipsos survey, Gen-Z is the generation most likely to find themselves phoneless. 62% of 18–24-year-olds have had to repair or replace a mobile phone in the past five years due to damage, loss, or theft.

Comparatively, only 42% of the general population have found themselves in the same situation.

The more mature among us were least likely to have lost or damaged their phone. Only 24% of those 70+ years of age had repaired or replaced a mobile phone in the past five years due to damage, loss, or theft.

Generational breakdown

(Percentage that have had to repair or replace their phone in the past 5 years due to loss, damage, or theft.)

18-24 – 62%

25-34 – 56%

35-44 – 46%

45-54 – 38%

55-64 – 32%

65-69 – 34%

70+ – 24%

Nationwide average – 42%

