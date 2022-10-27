Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 11:19 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8 percent higher than in 1990, Stats NZ said today.

The indicator New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions measures greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions which have resulted from production activity in New Zealand territory from 1990 to 2020. Emissions from the different greenhouse gases are shown in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e) units. Changes in emissions in relation to three points in time are shown: the start of the timeseries (1990), a 2005 reference period, and the previous year’s emissions (2019).

Climate change is primarily caused by the accumulation of GHG emissions in the atmosphere due to human activities. In 2020, New Zealand’s gross GHG emissions were made up of carbon dioxide (43.7 percent), methane (43.5 percent), nitrous oxide (10.7 percent), and fluorinated gases (2.0 percent).

“Gross emissions in 2020 were 3.5 percent lower than in 2019, primarily due to decreased road transport emissions,” environmental and agricultural statistics senior manager Michele Lloyd said.

Also being released today are the following air quality indicators, which have been updated to include the latest World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines:
 

Visit our website to read this news story in full and view the updated indicators:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
New Zealand Uber drivers have won employment rights, with an historic ruling against the multi-billion dollar global giant arriving the morning after Labour Day. Following similar examples in the UK and France... More>>



Maritime Union: Major Changes Coming To New Zealand Waterfront Employment
The New Zealand waterfront industry is on the brink of a new era, thanks to years of organizing work and the dedication of one waterfront worker in particular. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the Union has negotiated a new collective employment agreement... More>>


Professional Firefighters Union: Issues Notices Of Strikes
Today the NZPFU issued four notices of 1-hour stoppages with the first to be held on Friday 4 November 2022. The notified strikes are for one-hour full stoppages of work from 11am to 12 noon... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>


BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 