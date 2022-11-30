Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ProCare Wins Business Transformation Through Digital And IT Award At 2022 CIO Awards

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, was last night announced as the winner of the Business Transformation through Digital and IT Award at last night’s 2022 CIO Awards.

The award was for ProCare’s digital health solutions UnifyHealth and CareHQ which helped to relieve the pressure on busy general practices during covid, and aimed to improve equitable access to healthcare services by reducing delays, cost and travel burdens for patients seeking healthcare.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Over the last couple of years we’ve taken the organisation on a significant transformation journey in order to put whānau at the centre of healthcare and to thereby improve health outcomes of our population.

“Digital and IT have obviously played a significant part in this transformation, so we are delighted and honoured to be recognised for our work in this space and for the significant difference technology has made in our patients lives. This has been a huge team effort, and I’m so proud of everyone who has contributed to this initiative over the last few years,” she continues.

Kirti Desai, GM - Digital, Data and Technology, at ProCare says: “Using UnifyHealth as a digital gateway to deliver online consultations at a patient’s ‘normal’ fee, meant they were able to speak to a doctor, even when their own general practice was booked out.

“This digital solution increased telehealth engagement by 400% for Māori whānau and 1,600% for Pasifika communities – a result we could never have imagined when we set out on this journey a few years ago,” she continues.

“We offer our congratulations to all the other category winners and to all the finalists – it was so wonderful to hear about all the amazing mahi being achieved across Aotearoa,” she concludes.

According to CIO the Business Transformation through Digital and IT Award honours the achievements of organisations that have successfully planned and executed a Business Transformation initiative/s through the use of digital and disruptive technologies. By using technology to innovate and transform their business they have produced a range of benefits for the organisation.

