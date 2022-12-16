Progress Update On The Plastic Packaging Product Stewardship Scheme

The Minister for the Environment, Hon David Parker, announced at an event in Auckland on 23 September that The Packaging Forum (the Forum) and the NZ Food & Grocery Council (NZFGC) will lead the co-design of a regulated Plastic Packaging Product Stewardship Scheme (PPPS), with funding from both the Waste Minimisation Fund as well as the Forum and NZFGC.

Mr Tony Nowell, Independent Chair of the project, has provided an update on the Scheme design’s progress, as well as announcing members for both the project Steering and Governance Groups.

“Currently the project has seven milestones, with the project intended to be completed by mid-2024. The milestones cover the initial set up of the project (Stage gate Process) to current state reports to defining the problem, scheme options for New Zealand, and the final report and recommendation to be presented to the Ministry for the Environment,” says Mr Nowell. “So far, the team has completed Milestone One and is progressing well with Milestone Two.

“I have been working with the project team – led by Rob Langford, CEO of The Packaging Forum – and the Ministry for the Environment, to agree to the appointment of members for the Governance Group and a Steering Group for this project.

“The Steering Group comprises representatives from plastic manufacturers, plastic packaging users, retailers, local authorities, mana whenua, product stewardship groups and recyclers, with the remit to lead the design process, take decisions and make final recommendations to the Ministry and the Minister.”

Appointed PPPS Steering Group representatives:

Representing Name Organisation Community / NGOs Camden Howitt Co-Founder Sustainable Coastlines / Founder Whale Shark Creative Community Sue Coutts Zero Waste Network Youth / Māori L’Rey Karaitiana Auckland University Brand Owners/NZFGC Mike Pretty Chair NZFGC/ Chair Kraft Heinz Watties Brand Owners/ Entrepreneurs Luke Cooper Founder Tom & Luke Supermarkets Meredith Gee Countdown General Merchandise Retailing David Benattar The Warehouse Group Producer/ Processor Kerrin Thomson PACT Group Waste & Recycling Barney Irvine The Waste Industry Forum Local Government Parul Sood Auckland Council Plastic sector Rachel Barker Plastics NZ Retail sector Aimie Hines Retail NZ Government - Observer Annabelle Ellis Ministry for the Environment

Mr Nowell says the project team has also appointed a Governance Group comprising experienced Board Directors whose role is to oversee project progress, provide regulatory and fiduciary oversight, scrutinise reporting, and review risks.

Mr Nowell has announced the following have been appointed to the PPPS Governance Group:

Mark Hamilton

Leon Clement

June McCabe

Shaun Lewis

Richard Manaton

Sue Dobbie

Rachel Reese

“This project is of immense importance to New Zealand, and I would like to thank the Steering Group and Governance Group for providing their leadership,” says Mr Nowell.

The PPPS project will also be supported by subject-matter experts who will form part of a Technical Advisory Group (TAG). These members will be announced in early 2023.

“We are also pleased to launch a dedicated website for the project https://ppps.org.nz/ which provides information about the project and the co-design process and is where we will share news about how the co-design process is progressing,” says Mr Nowell.

“We strongly encourage members of the public, industry, and stakeholders to provide feedback through the site to ensure the wide range of opportunities and concerns are considered.”

This week the Steering Group has approved the Request for Proposal (RFP) to seek research consultants to conduct the first tranches of detailed data and information gathering. The RFP will be placed on the GETS portal, however, interested parties should contact rob@packagingforum.org.nz

For more information on the PPPS and the project team please visit www.ppps.org.nz

