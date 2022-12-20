Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Victory For TEU Members – AUT Will Be Required To Withdraw Redundancy Notices

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Ratonga Ahumana Taimahi | The Employment Relations Authority has ruled in Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union’s favour in legal action against Te Wānanga Aronui O Tamaki Makau Rau | Auckland University of Technology.

The Authority determined that AUT breached the collective agreement and will be required to withdraw redundancy notices issued to as many as 80 staff a fortnight ago or face a compliance order.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Jill Jones says “our members are relieved by the decision. It’s been an arduous and distressing few months as we work our way through this, so it’s nice to have some good news for them a week out from Christmas.”

“However, I must say it is sad that it’s taken a legal battle for AUT to do what we have been trying to tell them they had to do from the outset. We hope their leadership team will learn from this and engage with us fully and properly from the beginning in future.”

The determination states that AUT was obliged to identify positions that “could be determined as surplus” before applying selection criteria, that this didn’t happen, and that it’s now “necessary and just that AUT should be asked to go back and follow the CEA correctly”. The Authority also found that the calls for voluntary severance were not made as intended and required by the collective agreement.

The full Employment Relations Authority determination can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>



Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>




Digitl: Fibre for the other 13 per cent
New Zealand’s UFB fibre network reaches 87 per cent of the population. The other 13 per cent, mainly in rural areas, are left behind. Around seven out of ten homes that can connect to fibre choose to do so... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: GDP Increases 2.0 Percent In The September 2022 Quarter
“With borders opening to all visitors in the September 2022 quarter, we have seen more spending on both international and domestic air travel... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 