Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

E-motorcycle Made From Hemp: FTN Motion’s Plant-based Bike Body

Thursday, 2 February 2023, 5:51 pm
Press Release: FTN Motion

FTN Motion’s pioneering Streetdog e-motorcycle

Hemp is the new secret sauce in FTN Motion’s pioneering Streetdog e-motorcycle, as the Wellington start-up gets ready to release its first 100 bikes – with the natural fibre playing a crucial role in the body of the bike – a New Zealand first inspired by a local surfboard maker.

Highly resilient and lightweight, the new hemp composite weighs less than fibreglass, is durable and can absorb impact. Better for the environment and safer to work with in the manufacturing process, hemp material is applied in layers, where the weave can conform to the shape of the motorcycle body - resulting in a finish of the highest quality, both in terms of looks and performance.

FTN co-founder Luke Sinclair says the concept of the hemp fibre and epoxy resin blend itself originally came from an unexpected source - his locally-made surfboard.

“I have a board from Verdure Surf down in Lyall Bay, which is made from hemp, looks great and performs brilliantly. It got us thinking about how we could use it to build our Streetdog. Once Jack Candlish – Verdure Surf owner - took us through his fabrication process and connected us to his suppliers - it seemed like a no-brainer,” he says.

Candlish began experimenting with his hemp-based surfboards four years ago, looking to make his business plant-based. He has since become passionate about helping others reach their sustainability goals.

“When I met Luke, I was unsure how they could pull it off, but I’ve been blown away by the results. While our surfboards were the initial inspiration, they’ve taken it in a completely new direction,” he says.

FTN Motion’s flagship Streetdog e-motorcycle has a range of up to 80km, a removable battery, 30 litres of storage and is classed as a moped, so it can be ridden with a standard car licence. Aiming to change how people commute, it was developed and tested in Wellington’s challenging hills and climate.

Sinclair is hopeful that as natural fibre technology continues to scale, it will drive forward advances in sustainability for the wider EV industry. The business is working with a local research and development company to create its custom composite hemp weave.

“As a manufacturer with our own carbon footprint, we are working to accelerate away from relying on fossil fuels to make products that are long-lasting, durable, easily repairable, and made from sustainable materials resulting in a lower-emission supply chain.

“Not only does our hemp body look incredible, it’s paving the way for the future,” he says.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from FTN Motion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 