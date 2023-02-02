E-motorcycle Made From Hemp: FTN Motion’s Plant-based Bike Body

FTN Motion’s pioneering Streetdog e-motorcycle

Hemp is the new secret sauce in FTN Motion’s pioneering Streetdog e-motorcycle, as the Wellington start-up gets ready to release its first 100 bikes – with the natural fibre playing a crucial role in the body of the bike – a New Zealand first inspired by a local surfboard maker.

Highly resilient and lightweight, the new hemp composite weighs less than fibreglass, is durable and can absorb impact. Better for the environment and safer to work with in the manufacturing process, hemp material is applied in layers, where the weave can conform to the shape of the motorcycle body - resulting in a finish of the highest quality, both in terms of looks and performance.

FTN co-founder Luke Sinclair says the concept of the hemp fibre and epoxy resin blend itself originally came from an unexpected source - his locally-made surfboard.

“I have a board from Verdure Surf down in Lyall Bay, which is made from hemp, looks great and performs brilliantly. It got us thinking about how we could use it to build our Streetdog. Once Jack Candlish – Verdure Surf owner - took us through his fabrication process and connected us to his suppliers - it seemed like a no-brainer,” he says.

Candlish began experimenting with his hemp-based surfboards four years ago, looking to make his business plant-based. He has since become passionate about helping others reach their sustainability goals.

“When I met Luke, I was unsure how they could pull it off, but I’ve been blown away by the results. While our surfboards were the initial inspiration, they’ve taken it in a completely new direction,” he says.

FTN Motion’s flagship Streetdog e-motorcycle has a range of up to 80km, a removable battery, 30 litres of storage and is classed as a moped, so it can be ridden with a standard car licence. Aiming to change how people commute, it was developed and tested in Wellington’s challenging hills and climate.

Sinclair is hopeful that as natural fibre technology continues to scale, it will drive forward advances in sustainability for the wider EV industry. The business is working with a local research and development company to create its custom composite hemp weave.

“As a manufacturer with our own carbon footprint, we are working to accelerate away from relying on fossil fuels to make products that are long-lasting, durable, easily repairable, and made from sustainable materials resulting in a lower-emission supply chain.

“Not only does our hemp body look incredible, it’s paving the way for the future,” he says.

