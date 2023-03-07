Visa Wellington On A Plate Serves Up May Festival Bursting With Cultural Celebrations And Culinary Crossovers

A feast fit for a king, an all-day “taco’ver”, and a unique “Sunday Roast” serving up both lager and laughs are just a taster of the delicious happenings taking over the capital for Visa Wellington On a Plate from 5-21 May. More than 100 Festival Events and Pop Ups alongside more than 70 Dine Wellington dishes and 70 Cocktail Wellington tipples offer food lovers a wide range of experiences to suit all tastes and budgets and appetites for culinary adventure.

The festival opens on 4 May with the Yardbird Izakaya Pop-Up, one of the Chef Collaboration Series presented by Singapore Airlines with chef Matt Abergel of Yardbird and Rōnin (Hong Kong) alongside long-time festival collaborator Morgan McGlone of Sunday and Bar Copains (Sydney), and Wellington’s own James Pask from Cinderella.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director, Sarah Meikle, says that the reopening of international borders means that the Festival will see some of the best culinary talent in the globe touching down in Wellington alongside New Zealand’s own top talent.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has an incredible food culture and we are privileged to have Kārena and Kasey Bird presenting their award-winning Kitchen Takeover event Taiao: Food of the Gods which travels unique ‘worlds’ and telling the legend of Māori Atua, and Joshua Hunter and Matthew Tierney will bring in elements of tikanga in their own unique event Know Whakapapa of Your Kai. The Eat NZ Kaitaki event brings together a collection of New Zealand’s food leaders to tell the Aotearoa food story.”

“We’re also really proud of Wellington’s food community, and the ‘only in Welly’ experiences that people can head to including a dinner at the British High Commissioner's Residence inspired by the Chronicles of Narnia, and a feast to mark the King’s Coronation in Parliament Hall by award-winning chef Joshua Ross with music performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and of course the ‘Wellington-famous” Cheese Scone making class at Pravda,” Sarah adds.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Head of Programming, Beth Brash, says this year she is most excited about the events that offer more than just a meal.

“Wellington has a reputation as being the culinary and the creative capital of New Zealand, and this is the year of the crossover event. People can dip into New Zealand food history with Te Radar at Salty Pidgin where they will dive into classic kiwi cookbooks while feasting on retro delights, or taking in a wild burlesque show serving both dishes and ‘lewks’ with Sex & Fast Food.”

“We’re also teaming up with the New Zealand International Comedy Festival for a unique Sunday Roast at Parrotdog, and with New Zealand Music Month on Lovebite bar is transforming into Soundbites for a festival-long celebration of homegrown music. The Mexican Embassy has also come on board alongside chef Lucho Martinez and the teams at Taco Addicts, Food Lab and DoubleVision Brewery for a tasty education in authentic Mexican tacos,” Beth adds.

One of the new flagship events for the programme is Eat Your Words presented by Kenwood on Saturday 13 May. Festival goers can hear from well-known New Zealand authors, new emerging talent in the online space, as well as some of Australia’s leading food and drink travel writers.

The full Visa Wellington On a Plate festival programme will be released at 10am on 7 March, 2023. Pre-sale tickets for Visa card holders are available from 20 March, with General Release tickets on sale from 23 March, 2023.

Visit www.visawoap.com for more information.

