Watch Out For Water Damaged Vehicles Hitting The Market

With many North Islanders now on the hunt for a replacement car, buyers should take extra care to check for flood damage in second hand vehicles.

Over 6,200 vehicle claims were lodged with State, AMI and NZI, largely for flooded cars, as a result of the North Island flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle wreaking havoc across the North Island. Around 85% of these cars are likely to be total losses.

However, some uninsured vehicles may be dried out and put up for sale, potentially catching out used car buyers.

State Executive General Manager Claims, Wayne Tippet, explains that water damage can be much more than just a damp smell or silt in the carpets.

“Water can get into the engine, braking system and electrical components of the vehicle, eventually compromising its safety.”

“For us, customer safety is paramount. That’s why any vehicles that have had water enter the interior are generally written off. It can take time for water damage to show itself, so while a car might work now, there are just no guarantees with a flood damaged car that it will continue to be safe to drive. It’s just not worth the risk.”

Buyers in the market for a second-hand car need to be vigilant about water damage and should add a few precautions to the standard checks before purchasing.

“It’s a good idea to have any vehicle you intend to buy inspected by a professional prior to purchase. Our advice is to treat any vehicle with signs of water damage with caution. Even if the price is really good, be aware that entire systems may need to be replaced and certified - an expensive and time-consuming process,” says Wayne.

Some owners may be unaware of the potential damage to their vehicle. Others might not be insured, or decided not to make an insurance claim, and are now selling a damaged vehicle.

With that in mind, here are some tips from State to help avoid purchasing a water damaged vehicle.

Waka Kotahi’s written off and damaged vehicles register

Vehicles that are written off by an insurer should be recorded on Waka Kotahi’s Register of Written Off and Damaged Vehicles. While the register is not fully comprehensive, it’s a good place to start.

To use the register, you’ll need the vehicle’s VIN (vehicle identification number).

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/vehicles/choosing-the-right-vehicle/recalls-and-damaged-vehicles/written-off-and-damaged-vehicles/.

Smell of dampness

Vehicles that have been immersed in water often have a distinctive damp smell. If the vehicle you’re looking at smells damp, pay close attention to “out-of-the way” places that may not have dried out fully such as:

• The joint between the seat and back-rest.

• Insides of the doors and seat pockets.

• Under the seats and under floor mats.

• The air vents when the air conditioning is running.

Warrant of Fitness

A new or recently issued Warrant of Fitness (WoF) doesn’t mean there is no water damage. A WoF notes that at the time of inspection the vehicle complied with requirements to be on the road. There is nothing in a WoF that expressly looks for water damage.

Condensation

Modern vehicles are designed to be water-tight so condensation may be an indication there’s a problem. Condensation will appear on the inside windscreen and windows and maybe even on the inside of the dash display. It will be harder to spot on a warm day so think about checking out your prospective purchase in cooler conditions.

Check out the driving lights too – these should be clear and dry. The presence of condensation may indicate an issue, as could water staining or ‘tide lines’ on the inside lenses.

Electrical components

Do all the electrical components of the vehicle work as you’d expect? Check:

• Power windows, seats, mirrors, central locking are all working smoothly.

• Audio/visual components turn on, controls work without spikes in volume, speakers sound clear, LED’s all light up.

• All ignition lights turn on when the key is turned.

• There is no moisture or rust in the cigarette lighters.

• The fuses are of the correct amperage. Higher amp fuses may be present due to water in the circuits leading to power surges blowing the fuses repeatedly.

Engine

• Pull the dipstick – are there water droplets on it?

• Does the oil look milky, or is there milky oil under the oil cap? If so, it may be an indication of submersion. It may also be indicative of engine damage such as a blown head gasket or a cracked head.

Dirt and Debris

It’s normal to expect to find some dirt and dust on vehicles particularly in the wheel wells and the underside of the vehicle. But the presence of larger items like small stones, sticks and grass may be an indication the vehicle has been immersed in water. Check out:

• The engine bay – is there debris on the inside of things like the exhaust manifold, or on top of the gear box? Does the general area look unusually clean relative to the rest of the car? Could this be indicative of cleaning to hide the issue?

• The radiator – are the vents clogged with silt or debris? Is there a ‘tide-line’ showing?

• The exhaust tail pipe – does it gurgle or spray out dirt/discoloured water when revving the engine?

• The inside of the door panel drain holes – these should be clear. Are they blocked or do they have signs of dirt or debris in them?

• The inside of bumpers towards the middle of the vehicle. These are away from the splash zones of the wheels. Debris in this area could be signs of a problem.

