Silverstripe Appoints Tobias Oschwald As Chief Executive Officer

Friday, 31 March 2023, 8:33 pm
Press Release: SilverStripe

Tobias Oschwald

Silverstripe, a leading New Zealand based technology company, has announced the appointment of Tobias Oschwald as its new Chief Executive Officer. Oschwald formally steps into the CEO role afterhaving held the interim positionsince November 2022 while the Board undertook an executive recruitment process.

Oschwald joined Silverstripe in July 2021 as Chief Operating Officer and has been an effective executive ever since,delivering fantastic resultsfor the organisation. Prior to joiningSilverstripe, he held several leadership positions in prominent technology companies, including Vice President Strategic Transformation & Finance at NTT Ltd., Head of operational controlling corporate services DACH at Sodexo and Head of Controlling & Commercial Consulting at Dimension Data. Oschwald has a wealth of experience in business operations and optimisation, strategic transformation and commercial management.

Board Chair, AlasdairMacleod, confirmed the appointment and re-affirmed the Board's confidence in Oschwald.

"Tobias has been acting in this capacity for most of the last five months,and has done an excellent job," said Macleod. "Please join us in congratulating Tobias and wishing him every success."

Upon his appointment, Oschwald said: "I am thrilled that I will be leading the iconic and amazing New Zealand organisation Silverstripe as Chief ExecutiveOfficer. It is an absoluteprivilege to work with the brilliant people delivering excellent customer experience and services and embarking on an epic journey with our clients, people and partners."

As CEO, Oschwald will oversee Silverstripe's operations, strategic planning, and business development initiatives, ensuringthe company continuesto deliver innovative solutions and services for its clients and global partners.

