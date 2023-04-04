Introducing Nespresso Vertuo Pop: Endless Coffee Styles, Now In Colour!

(L-R) Vertuo Pop in Mango Yellow, Pacific Blue, Coconut White, Liquorice Black, Aqua Mint and Spicy Red.

Nespresso has solidified its position as the pioneer and reference for highest-quality coffee once again, with the introduction of their newest innovation to join the Vertuo family, Vertuo Pop. Delivering endless coffee styles to explore with and elevate any coffee moment, Vertuo Pop also adds a burst of colour to any coffee corner.

With over 20 blends of sustainably sourced roast and ground coffee in five different capsule sizes to choose from, Nespresso’s Vertuo range has a coffee capsule for every coffee lover. From New Zealander's favourite double shot flat white to modern craft brew styles, Vertuo Pop can do it all with a single capsule to craft your perfect coffee at the simple touch of one button.

Proving that big things come in small packages, Vertuo Pop features Nespresso’s intelligent Centrifusion technology, which analyses the code on every capsule and adjusts brewing parameters to prepare your perfect cup. Additionally, Vertuo Pop utilises Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity which, when paired with your Nespresso App, updates automatically to ensure Kiwis can enjoy a seamless coffee experience time and time again—from enjoying the newest flavours and coffee styles that are introduced to the Vertuo range.

Available in six colourways, Vertuo Pop is an accessible entry to Nespresso that also gives design-lovers the freedom to personalise and add a style statement to their space, from classic Liquorice Black or Coconut White, to vibrant and playful Spicy Red, Mango Yellow, Aqua Mint or Pacific Blue.

Minimalism is in, and Vertuo Pop makes a big statement by going small. Vertuo Pop is Nespresso’s smallest and most accessible Vertuo machine to date, retailing at $269.00 NZD each. The compact style means the machine can easily fit into any kitchen or workspace no matter the size – perfect for first homes, office spaces or university.

“A reduction in size does not come with a reduction in quality,” reports Nespresso New Zealand Coffee Ambassador Jaime Conger. “Vertuo Pop is a small yet powerful machine that offers the endless coffee styles Kiwis have come to love across our Vertuo system and is perfect for recreating your favourite elevated coffee recipes from the comfort of your own home. I love how Vertuo Pop takes versatility to the next level, giving Kiwis the freedom to personalise - from adding a style statement to their space or experimenting with their coffee moment – no matter their taste!”

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Vertuo Pop is sustainable at heart, made with 35% and packaged in 99.5% recycled materials, all while providing a low energy consumption. Additionally, Vertuo capsules are made from 85% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

NESPRESSO NZ CELEBRATES THE ART OF LIVING WITH SIX LOCAL TASTEMAKERS:

To launch the next chapter of café-style coffee at home, Nespresso New Zealand have partnered with Stylist and Creative Director Kayla Jurlina and Photographer Fraser Chatham to hero six talented Kiwis who are masters of their own self-expression, pairing them with their Vertuo Pop counterparts:

Hercules Noble – For Vertuo Pop in Red

Hercules the private chef extraordinaire! Brimming with flavour and personality, Hercules is taking the dining and digital worlds by storm with his tastefully bold personal style, being likened to New Zealand’s Jamie Oliver.

“I’ve loved to cook for as long as I can remember. I used to sit next to the oven as dad cooked when I was just a kid, and I definitely feel super grateful to be able to do this for a living. Being Invited into the Nespresso family really has made me feel very grateful. I’ve been drinking Nespresso most of my life, and they’ve really made me feel incredibly valued right from the very start. Even better that my Vertuo Pop is Arsenal-red, so I knew we’d get along!”

TEEKS – For Vertuo Pop in Aqua

TEEKS is an award-winning Māori singer-songwriter hailing from Tauranga and Hokianga. To critical acclaim, TEEKS released his certified gold debut album ‘Something To Feel’ - An honest song book about love, self-knowledge and the complexities of human emotion. The soulful singer has captivated audiences both here and abroad with a slew of sold-out shows under his belt.

“I love the ritual of coffee in the morning, as it allows a quiet moment to yourself while setting your intentions for the day,” he shares. “I believe that playfulness is an essential aspect to creativity, as it unlocks the doorway to imagination and true self-expression. And to me, the key to great style is personality— I try to express my personality through the clothes that I wear, usually understated but always considered.”

The Curve – For Vertuo Pop in White

Founded by Victoria Harris and Sophie Hallwright, The Curve is a platform for women to learn more about money. It is a safe space for women to learn about investing in a way that makes sense to them and makes sense for their lifestyle.

Nespresso is proud to be the official sponsor of Season Four of The Curve’s award-winning podcast Raising the Curve.

"We are super excited to partner with Nespresso. At The Curve we're big fans of saving money, and good coffee. We always have one in hand while recording the podcast. To be able to make a delicious cafe-style coffee at home, and not spend a fortune on takeaways is an absolute winner! We love our Vertuo Pop machines!"

Jess Quinn – For Vertuo Pop in Yellow

Jess Quinn is a fierce advocate for body positivity and self-love, using her own experiences and passion as motivation to help others overcome their own mental and physical hardships.

“You can't look at the colour yellow and not feel happy. There is something about adding colour to your life that gives you a sense of self-expression by exploring parts of your personality that you otherwise might not have. For me, I like to style my home in a neutral way but add pops of colour into it for bursts of excitement, personality and interest which is where the Vertuo Pop is perfect. The smell of coffee and a pop of colour - what better way to start the day!”

Ash Owens – For Vertuo Pop in Black

Ash is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content creator from Auckland. She has been a valued partner of Nespresso New Zealand for many years, bringing her classic, and elevated style to everything she creates.

“Nespresso compliments my work from home lifestyle perfectly,” shares Ash. “From the chic Liquorice Black Vertuo Pop design to the ease of being able to make the perfect at home flat white, Nespresso brings both aesthetics and function (quite literally!) to my daily life.”

Holly Schroder – For Vertuo Pop in Blue

Holly is a multi-media artist whose practice includes painting and moving image light projections. Born into a creative family that fostered a freedom of expression, Holly uses art to navigate the world around her.

"Rituals are essential to my creative process, and nothing sets me up for the day like a morning cup of Nespresso from my Vertuo Pop machine in the studio. It's the perfect kickstart to my day, putting me in the right state of mind to dive into my painting and creative projects with focus and inspiration.”

EXPLORE DIFFERENT COFFEE STYLES TO SUIT ANY COFFEE MOMENT:

Vertuo Pop delivers unforgettable taste experiences through endless coffee styles. To showcase the versatility possible with Vertuo Pop, Nespresso NZ Coffee Ambassador Jaime Conger has developed six coffee recipes to suit any coffee moment.

Espresso and Almond Smoothie

Machine colour: Mango Yellow

Double Espresso Chiaro pairs perfectly with almond butter and dates to liven up this breakfast smoothie. A refreshing way to start your day or ease you into a mindful morning flow.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: The delicious espresso notes running through this smoothie are perfectly balanced. For something a little extra, add a pinch of cinnamon or ground ginger.

INGREDIENTS:

1 x Double Espresso Chiaro capsule (80ml)

90ml oat milk

120g ice

1 tbs almond butter

3 x dates

60g banana

1 tsp chia seeds

Optional: 30g vanilla protein powder

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine

Vertuo Pop Machine Nespresso Reveal Cold Glass

Reveal Cold Glass Blender

Optional: Travel Mug

METHOD:

Into a blender, add 120g ice, 90ml oat milk, 3 dates, 60g banana, 1 tbs almond butter and 1 tsp chia seeds. Optional: Add 30g vanilla protein powder of your choice. Add an 80ml extraction of Double Espresso Chiaro into the blender. Blend until smooth and pour into Reveal Cold Glass to serve.

MAKE IT A SMOOTHIE BOWL: Add an additional 200g ice and 60g of banana to the blender with ingredients above and blend until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with your favourite fresh fruit.

Iced Latte

Machine colour: Pacific Blue

The perfect coffee to enjoy for chilled morning moments. Master Origin Costa Rica has notes of malt and cereal which become softer when paired with ice, and the addition of milk brings out a subtle hint of sweetness.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: Extract hot coffee directly over ice to chill it instantly, ensuring the delicious aromas remain in cup.

INGREDIENTS:

1x Master Origin Costa Rica capsule (150ml)

150g ice

100ml milk of your choice

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine

Vertuo Pop Machine Nespresso Reveal Cold Glass

METHOD:

Add 150g Ice to your Reveal Cold Glass. Extract 150ml of Master Origin Costa Rica directly over ice. Top with 100ml milk of your choice.

Vanilla Reverso

Machine colour: Coconut White

Start your day with the subtle flavours of Barista Creations Sweet Vanilla. This coffee is best enjoyed as a Reverso, by extracting the coffee directly over cold milk. This sweetens the vanilla for a simple yet elevated coffee moment.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: Starting with milk as your base ensures that it combines with the coffee crema. This simple trick allows the milk to gradually warm throughout the drink, making the overall profile more balanced and creamier.

INGREDIENTS:

1x Barista Creations Sweet Vanilla capsule (230ml)

100ml milk of your choice

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine

Vertuo Pop Machine Nespresso Vertuo Mug

METHOD:

Pour 100ml milk into a Vertuo Mug. Extract 230ml Barista Creations Sweet Vanilla over milk.

Caramel Iced Macchiato

Machine colour: Aqua Mint

Bring a little creativity to your coffee moment, by experimenting with the classic iced coffee recipe. Barista Creations Golden Caramel is a delicious coffee base to play with – by adding different flavoured syrups, and a splash of your favourite milk!

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: Iced recipes work perfectly with oat milk if that’s to your taste. Oat milk creates a thick foam when frothed on the cold setting of your Nespresso milk device, that creates a whipped texture.

INGREDIENTS:

1x Barista Creations Golden Caramel capsule (230ml)

150g ice

20ml flavoured Monin syrup: Get creative and experiment with flavour, like Caramel and Vanilla

80ml milk of your choice

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine

Vertuo Pop Machine Nespresso Milk Device

Milk Device Nespresso Reveal Cold Glass

METHOD:

Place 150g ice into a Reveal Cold Glass. Extract 230ml Barista Creations Golden Caramel over top and stir to chill. Into you Nespresso milk device, pour 80ml milk and froth on ‘Cold Froth’ setting. Pour cold frothed milk over top of coffee, allowing milk to dollop over the top. Finish with your choice of flavoured syrup. Get creative and play around with different flavours – we love Caramel, Vanilla, or even Butterscotch!

Chilli & Espresso Margarita – Serves 2

Machine colour: Spicy Red

Blanco tequila and subtle citrus notes in the Cointreau play perfectly with our Altissio coffee in this bold, spicy cocktail. Kick it up a notch with slices of fresh chilli – perfect for those who like it hot.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP: You can tailor this cocktail to your taste by adding more or less fresh chilli. And to take your cocktail to the next level try garnishing the rim of your glass with salt and chilli flakes.

INGREDIENTS:

1x Altissio capsule (40ml)

45ml blanco tequila

45ml Cointreau

15ml coffee liqueur

1 dash orange bitters

1 fresh red chilli

180g ice + more to serve

Optional: salt & chilli flakes to garnish

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine

Vertuo Pop Machine Barista Cocktail Shaker

Rocks Glass

Paring knife and chopping board

GET PREPPED:

Slice your red chilli into rounds and set aside. Fill two rocks glasses with Ice. Optional: Garnish your rocks glasses with a salt and chilli flake rim by wetting the rim of the glass with water and dipping onto a plate with salt and a pinch of chilli flakes.

METHOD:

Into your Barista Cocktail Shaker, add 45ml blanco tequila, 45ml Cointreau, 15ml coffee liquor and 180g ice. Depending on your taste preference, add between 1 to 3 slices of fresh chilli. Add a 40ml extraction of Altissio into the shaker. Close lid and shake for 15 seconds to rapidly chill the beverage. Strain over ice in rocks glasses. If you like it hot: float 1 chilli slice on top of your drink.

Flat White

Machine colour: Liquorice Black

The iconic Flat White is a morning essential. Try Il Caffe as your espresso base – the roasted notes and hint of toasted cereal are accentuated with the addition of milk. Any bitterness drops away, leaving behind a subtle intensity and rich flavour.

COFFEE EXPERT TIP:Enjoy the experience of making this classic recipe. After extracting the espresso, take time to swirl the espresso in the glass, folding the crema and creating a smooth texture. Do the same before pouring in your milk. These little rituals create a superior coffee, made with care.

INGREDIENTS:

1x Il Caffe capsule (40ml)

140ml milk of your choice

MATERIALS:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Machine

Vertuo Pop Machine Nespresso Milk Device

Milk Device Nespresso Vertuo Gran Lungo Cup

METHOD:

Pour 140ml milk of your choice into a Nespresso milk device and heat on low froth setting. Extract 40ml Il Caffe into your Gran Lungo Cup and swirl the cup to create a smooth texture in the crema. Pour in your lightly frothed hot milk over the espresso.

The new Vertuo Pop range launches online and in boutique stores in New Zealand on Monday 3rd April 2023. RRP ranges from $269.00 for the Vertuo Pop solo. Vertuo Pop is also available to purchase bundled with an Aeroccino3, Aeroccino4 or Barista Milk Device.

Follow @nespresso.nz to keep up to date with all the latest Nespresso news. For more information on each of the machines please visit here.

