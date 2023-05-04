Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lotto NZ CEO To Step Down By End Of 2023

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 11:44 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

The Board of the New Zealand Lotteries Commission (known as Lotto NZ) has announced that Chief Executive Chris Lyman will step down from his role later this calendar year.

Speaking about the announcement, Lotto NZ Chair Roger Sharp said:

“After 21 years with Lotto NZ, and six years as Chief Executive, Chris has decided the time is right to move on to the next chapter – which for him will involve returning to the UK to be closer to his family.

“Under his leadership, Lotto NZ has seen sustained growth in both revenue and in profit, with the business transferring $359 million (100% of profit) to the Lottery Grants Board for distribution to statutory bodies and community groups last financial year. Chris has also led a strong commitment to responsible gambling, with Lotto NZ’s continuous improvement approach resulting in its harm minimisation programme being re-certified as world-leading by the World Lottery Association last year.

“He leaves a business with an outstanding culture, a clear focus on purpose, and some exciting initiatives ahead.”

Chris Lyman said: “Lotto NZ has been a huge part of my life in New Zealand, and I could not be prouder of what the team has achieved and contributes to New Zealand. I leave the business at an exciting time and can’t wait to see what it achieves next.”

The Lotto NZ Board is focused on ensuring a smooth and managed leadership transition. Recruitment is underway for a new Chief Executive with a view to appointing a successor in the coming months.

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
