Finalists Announced For Hospitality New Zealand Awards For Excellence 2023

Finalists for the prestigious 25th year Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence 2023 have been announced.

They recognise and celebrate the success, achievements and the resilience of people across the hospitality and accommodation sector.

The Awards started in 1997 but were not held in 2020 due to the Covid epidemic, and were held online in 2021, which makes this year’s celebration the 25th year in person.

These are the longest running, biggest, most prestigious national hospitality awards for excellence that recognise the best of the best talent and finest the hospitality and accommodation industries have to offer.

Hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, the Awards for Excellence are in conjunction with long-time principal sponsor, Lion New Zealand.

Winners of the Hospitality Awards for Excellence 2023 will be announced at a gala dinner at the Pullman Hotel, Auckland, on 28 June – the final night Hospitality New Zealand Conference #HNZ23.

There are 20 categories from which the overall Supreme winner will be chosen. There is also the People’s Choice Award, which is open to finalists across every category and voted on by the public.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says she is delighted by the number of entries.

“These awards are the pinnacle of our industry so we were expecting a lot of interest, and we have not been disappointed.

“We want to recognise and reward members who create the highest possible standards and experiences for both their guests and their team.

“I didn’t envy the judges’ job to whittle the number of entries down to these finalists, but they’ve done a great job in sorting out the best of the best.

“Every year it’s a shame we have to single out anyone because operator and worker across the hospitality and accommodation sectors deserves an award for the perseverance they’ve shown.

“It’s inspiring to see hospitality businesses still striving to be the best and to meet customers’ needs after what they’ve been through.”

The Industry’s Leader of the Year People’s Award categories, will be announced at the Hospitality Social Event on the evening of June 27.

These People Awards are about the people in the hospitality and accommodation industry doing great things. They acknowledge and celebrate the people behind our country’s most successful hospitality and accommodation venues.

For the first time, the People’s Awards will feature an award for Supplier of the Year, in recognition of industry icon and pioneer Michael Friend and former Awards for Excellence Head Judge, who recently died after an amazing contribution to the industry spanning 50 years. These People Awards and Hospitality Social event, to be held at Sweatshop Brew Kitchen, is sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Voting is now open for the public to vote for their favourite hospitality or accommodation venue.

The Finalists

Leader of the Year – Hospitality:

Bert Haines, Future Hospitality Group

Blair Impey, Republic Hospitality Group

Darren Tait, Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

David Allot, SkyCity Auckland

Greg Miller, Valley d’Vine Restaurant and Function Centre

Leader of the Year – Accommodation:

Chris McIntosh, Naumi Hotel Wellington

Desmond Moraes, Capstone Hotels

Doron Whaite, QT Auckland

Hannah Chinnery, Bolton Hotel

Oliver Faull, Swiss Belhotel International

Future Leader of the Year:

Ana-Maria Didenco, Miro

James Wakefield, Fantail and Turtle

Liam Cabourn, Future Hospitality Group

Mason Lattimore, Kaiser Brew Garden

Sam Stapley, The Mayfair

Chef of the Year:

Cameron Davies, The Fat Duck Te Anau

Casey McDonald, Craggy Range

Dean Thompson, Schnappa Rock

Desmond Davies, Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre

Gideon Landman, Tantalus Estate

James Laird, Esther at QT Auckland

Rae Xue, SkyCity Auckland

Supplier of the Year:

Aaron Kedzlie, Gilmours Mt Roskill

Brent and Karen de Bres, AMS Nightlife

Jill Newton, Lion NZ

Juliearna Kavanagh, Hop on Hop Off Wine Tours

Matt Humphrey, Gilmours Wellington

Todd Lynch, Crombie Lockwood

Best Sustainability, Environmental and/or Recycling Practices:

Aura Accommodation, Rotorua

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, Christchurch

The Hotel Britomart, Auckland

The Landing, Te Tii

TOAD Hall Motueka, Motueka

Outstanding Achievement in Training and Workforce Development:

Delaware North, Wellington

EVT Hotels and Resorts NZ Ltd, Wellington

Kaiser Brew Garden, Christchurch

The Keg Room, Hamilton

Wynyard Pavilion, Auckland

Best Marketed Establishment:

Castaways Resort, Waiuku

Edgewater Resort Hotel Limited, Wanaka

Heyday Beer Co, Wellington

Kaiser Brew Garden, Christchurch

SkyCity Hotel Group, Auckland

Best Hotel:

Bolton Hotel, Wellington

QT Queenstown, Queenstown

Ramada Remarkables, Queenstown

Rydges Wellington Airport, Wellington

The Langlands, Invercargill

Best Country Hotel:

Otautau Hotel, Otautau

Theatre Royal Hotel, Kumara

Woodbourne Tavern and Motels, Renwick

Best Motel Under 25 Rooms:

Hanmer Springs Scenic View Motel, Hanmer Springs

Palazzo Motor Lodge, Nelson

Radfords on the Lake, Te Anau

Two Tree Lodge, Blenheim

Whangaparaoa Lodge, Whangaparaoa

Best Motel Over 25 Rooms:

Awa Motel, Whakatane

Central Park Apartments, Cromwell

Garden Court Suites & Apartments, Queenstown

Best Luxury Accommodation:

Craggy Range, Hawkes Bay

The Hotel Britomart, Auckland

Hotel Fitzroy Curated by Fable, Auckland

Kamana Lakehouse, Queenstown

The Landing, Te Tii

Best Mid-Scale Accommodation:

Hot Water Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park, Whitianga

Hotel Give, Christchurch

Ophope Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park, Ohope

Rydges Latimer Christchurch, Christchurch

Rydges Rotorua, Rotorua

Best Restaurant:

Botswana Butchery Queenstown, Queenstown

Craggy Range, Hawkes Bay

King of Snake, Christchurch

Tantalus Estate, Waiheke Island

White + Wong’s Viaduct, Auckland

Best Café:

Bonobo Cafe, Christchurch

CoLab Cafe, Hastings

Hello Sunday, Christchurch

Majestic at The Mayfair, Christchurch

TOAD Hall Motueka, Motueka

Best Fine Dining:

Craggy Range, Hawkes Bay

Fife Lane Kitchen and Bar, Mount Maunganui

Kamana Lakehouse, Queenstown

Tantalus Estate, Waiheke Island

The Bunker Restaurant and Bar, Queenstown

Best Restaurant in an Accommodation Venue:

Bloody Mary’s at Rydges Latimer, Christchurch

Eliza’s Manor, Christchurch

Esther at QT Auckland, Auckland

Kamana Lakehouse, Queenstown

The Press Club and Fable Dunedin, Dunedin

Best Bar:

Kaiser Brew Garden, Christchurch

Little Blackwood, Queenstown

Market ST, Napier

Rooftop at QT Auckland, Auckland

Thistle Inn, Wellington

Best Sports Bar:

D4 on Featherston, Wellington

Richmond Club, Christchurch

Schapiro’s Sports Bar, Auckland

The Fox, Auckland

The Locker Room Sports Bar, Queenstown

Best Late Night Venue/Live Entertainment Venue:

Danny Doolans, Auckland

Miss Gee’s Bar and Eatery, Tauranga

The Tahi Bar, Warkworth

Wynyard Pavilion, Auckland

Yonder, Queenstown

Best Gaming Venue:

Cambridge Hotel, Wellington

Four Kings, Wellington

Smith and McKenzie Steak House, Hamilton

Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club, Upper Hutt

Woodbourne Tavern and Motels, Renwick

Best Local Venue:

Smith and McKenzie Steak House, Hamilton

Sprig + Fern Berhampore, Wellington

The Elmwood Trading Company, Christchurch

The Keg Room, Hamilton

Thistle Inn, Wellington

Excellence in a Gaming Club, RSA or Sporting Venue:

Hornby Club, Christchurch

Petone Working Men’s Club, Lower Hutt

Richmond Club, Christchurch

The Porirua Club, Porirua

Upper Hutt Cosmopolitan Club, Upper Hutt

Conference

The awards will be part of #HNZ23, a two-day conference and trade show designed for everyone in the hospitality and accommodation sectors.

This year's theme is ‘By Industry, For Industry’, where an expected 400 delegates can front-foot the key issues. The conference, partnered with Maximum Occupancy, will feature global and national keynote speakers, a dedicated workshop hui aimed at supporting business owners and managers, as well as first-time leaders in the industry. Sessions include topics such as diversity, emerging technology, challenging conversations, business continuity planning, and bouncing back. A first this year is a dedicated workforce summit on day 2, where the industry will explore and discuss key workforce issues.

