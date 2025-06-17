New Chief Executive For Pharmac

Pharmac’s Board has appointed a new Chief Executive to lead the organisation.

Canadian Natalie McMurtry will join Pharmac on Monday 15 September after an extensive recruitment search within New Zealand and overseas.

Board Chair Paula Bennett says Ms McMurtry brings significant front-line and health leadership experience to the Pharmac role.

“The level of interest in this role and the calibre of applicants was really high but in the end the Board was impressed by Natalie McMurtry’s depth of strategic and operational experience, intelligence, people focus and empathetic approach.

“This is exactly what Pharmac needs as a more transparent, inclusive and outward-focused organisation.”

Natalie McMurtry is currently the Chief Transition Officer responsible for launching a new Acute Care Agency in Alberta, Canada. Prior to that she was the Assistant Deputy Minister for Pharmaceutical and Supplementary Health Benefits with the Alberta Government. She began her career as a paediatric critical care pharmacist at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and has since held a variety of strategic and operational roles across the health system. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from Dalhousie University and an MBA in Innovation Leadership.

She says she is looking forward to joining Pharmac.

“I am honoured and excited to be joining the Pharmac team at such a pivotal time. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to an organisation that plays such a vital role in the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ms McMurtry will replace Acting Chief Executive Brendan Boyle, who was appointed for a fixed term while recruitment was underway to fill the vacancy left by former Chief Executive Sarah Fitt. Paula Bennett thanked Brendan Boyle for his work in the interim.

“We have been very fortunate to have his extensive public sector experience available to lay strong foundations for the new Chief Executive.”

© Scoop Media