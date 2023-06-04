Hawke’s Bay To Host Influential Australasian Airports Roundtable In 2024

Showcasing the region to airlines and airports

Hawke’s Bay is to host the 2024 Australasian Airports Roundtable, a significant and influential event that brings together airports across Australia and New Zealand as well as international airlines.

The Roundtable is described as a must-attend industry event where aviation professionals share ideas and industry developments, primarily in the area of air service development.

Hawke’s Bay Airport has been instrumental in securing the event, which will be held at Toitoi: Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre in Hastings, with support from Hawke’s Bay Tourism. Up to 50 delegates – from airports, international airlines and sponsors – are expected to fly in for the three day roundtable. Early registrants for the 2024 Roundtable include Air Asia and Tasman Cargo Airlines.

Rob Stratford, Hawke’s Bay Airport CEO, says this is the first time the Roundtable will be held outside of Australia.

“Hawke’s Bay Airport saw the opportunity to host the Roundtable as a chance to showcase New Zealand to an international aviation community where Hawke’s Bay is front and centre.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the first Aotearoa New Zealand airport to host this important event.

“We will proudly present all that Hawke’s Bay has to offer as an international visitor destination and growing economic hub. We will ensure the three-day programme involves a total immersion in the Hawke’s Bay visitor experience.

“Airlines are constantly looking for new destinations so this is a unique opportunity to introduce Hawke’s Bay to the carriers that have the ability to bring international visitors to the region in the future,” says Mr Stratford.

Hamish Saxton, CEO Hawke’s Bay Tourism says the Roundtable is a fantastic opportunity to profile the region.

“We look forward to welcoming airline and airport representatives along with leading aviation experts to Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand’s Food and Wine Country – on what we hope is more than a flying visit!

“It will be a fantastic opportunity to talk about aviation, on our turf, while they experience the best of our region and discover why we are now officially recognised as a Great Wine Capital of the world.

“This activity will ensure Hawke’s Bay is on the radar for future aviation considerations and will also serve as an important component to the ongoing promotion for the region. Business events such as these bring leading delegates to our region for a taste of Hawke’s Bay, and often encourage return visits for longer leisure stays with family,” says Mr Saxton.

Ailevon Consulting host Airport Roundtable events around the world. Matthew Findlay, Director Global Markets says Ailevon Consulting is delighted to bring its uniquely curated event to Hawke’s Bay – and for the first time, taking the event outside Australia.

“Hawke’s Bay has some incredible food and wine experiences that are truly unique. Bringing a collection of airlines, airports, and tourism bodies to this special part of New Zealand will elevate the region’s awareness, and deliver future connectivity value in the years ahead,” says Mr Findlay.

