Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mike Manning, GM Innovation & Strategy: Trends Pointing To Productivity Risk For New Zealand

Monday, 12 June 2023, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Ravensdown

As a co-operative, Ravensdown has a responsibility to monitor market and industry trends for farmers and growers.

Today, it’s no secret that the predominant trend in the fertiliser industry currently is one of low levels of purchasing by farmers.

Looking at the previous Spring and Autumn periods, we’ve seen total fertiliser volumes across New Zealand decrease by around 20-30 percent, but farmers are spending about the same. When interest rates, fuel and labour are generally uncontrollable costs, fertiliser management can be one of the first levers farmers can pull to manage price pain on farm.

Looking more broadly, we’re all aware of an even more dominant trend affecting the wider agri-industry. And that’s the trend of softening farmgate profitability - especially in the dairy, and sheep and beef sectors. So, we have been thinking about where these trends might take the country.

It’s becoming clear that an impact on overall productivity (and, by definition, country-wide economic return) looms as a potential threat, if these trends were to continue over the next two to three years.

Ravensdown has collated information from a wide variety of studies to assess the immediate and medium-term impact of withholding fertiliser applications on New Zealand farms.

The studies all show that withholding fertiliser applications for a year will often have little impact on hill country and dairy farms. But when we move beyond that, there will be losses in pasture production and quality. If fertiliser application is withheld for extended periods, a cost management exercise has the potential to quickly impact farm profitability as productivity declines.

If withholding Superphosphate (i.e., withholding both P and S) continues after one year, then the average loss of pasture production and quality for low to medium fertility farms will be 5-10 percent by the second year and become progressively worse thereafter.

Unless there are farm management changes such as providing alternative feed or lowering overall feed demand, animal production will follow this decline in pasture supply and quality. When you’re looking at a potential productivity loss of 20-30 percent for three-four years of deferred fertiliser applications the potential consequences are significant.

To put things into perspective, on an average dairy farm with average Olsen P, 7 percent less pasture growth equates to a loss of around one tonne of dry matter per hectare, representing a loss of around 70kgMS per hectare.

On an average sheep and beef farm with medium fertility and Olsen P, a 15 percent loss in pasture production means you could be looking at around two fewer stock units per hectare.

More than a cost issue

Today, it’s well understood that cost isn’t the only reason farmers might be holding back on fertiliser applications. The ramifications for fertiliser use are far broader than cost. Regulations, societal expectations, and global consumer and customer demand mean farmers are increasingly using fertiliser more accurately to improve the efficiency of nutrient use.

We appreciate the absolute requirement to meet expectations and stay within emissions boundaries, but it’s up to farmers to decide on their level of productivity risk.

Role of Ravensdown

Ravensdown has an important role to play in providing fertiliser to our shareholder customers at the best available price. But we have a strategy that goes beyond that.

Smarter farming for a better New Zealand means we want to help farmers with just that – smarter, more precise, and more productive farming.

Soil testing, precision spreading, environmental planning, agronomy advice and nutrient budgeting all have a significant impact on farm cost and productivity. Ravensdown has a team of dedicated farming experts, soil scientists and the environmental capability to help with all these things.

When thinking about long-term productivity, we believe this is the right time for farmers to be thinking about what the soil fertility on their farm is looking like.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ravensdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

FMA: Reaches Agreement With CBL Corporation And Four Independent Directors On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has reached agreement with CBL Corporation Limited (In Liquidation) (CBLC) and four of its former directors in respect of the FMA's claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct... More>>
Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled... More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan... More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis... More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets... More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 