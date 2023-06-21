Travelex Launches FX Partnership With Bank Of New Zealand (BNZ)

Partnership enables over 1.2m BNZ customers to access discounted travel money, with thousands of customers already served

Travelex, the market leading foreign exchange brand in New Zealand, has launched an FX affiliate referral programme with long term bank partner BNZ, enabling BNZ’s 1.2m customers to access discounted travel money.

The partnership enables BNZ customers to access discounted travel money on the Travelex website or in one of Travelex’s New Zealand stores, simply by presenting a valid BNZ bank card or bank statement.

In the first few months of the partnership, over 3,000 BNZ customers have already received a discount on their travel money. The discount covers both cash and currency loaded onto Travelex’s award-winning pre-paid Travelex Money Card, which can be loaded with nine different currencies, has no ATM withdrawal or conversion fees, and is accepted at millions of outlets around the world.

The new programme with BNZ follows a successful period of growth for Travelex in New Zealand. In recent months the company announced contract extensions at Auckland Airport and Queenstown Airport and new stores in Albany and Nelson. Travelex has also expanded its 20-year partnership with House of Travel, the largest privately owned travel company in New Zealand and the third largest travel organisation in the Asia Pacific region, with over 50 branches.

Dominic Mesiti, Head of Commercial Partnerships ANZ, Travelex, says:

“Travel plays an important part in creating lifelong memories and experiences and Travelex aims to provide peace of mind when it comes to travel money so our customers can focus on the good stuff. Being able to support BNZ and its community of 1.2m customers with a discounted travel money solution - either at any of Travelex’s airport and off airport branches across NZ, or when ordering online – is therefore very special for us, and something we are proud of as the global leader in travel money.”

Karna Luke, Executive, Customer, Products and Services, BNZ, says:

“At BNZ, we’re committed to serving our customers brilliantly, whether they’re at home or travelling abroad. We’re delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with Travelex, which provides another way for our customers to access quality products and services.”

