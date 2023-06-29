Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kaiser Brew Garden Wins Supreme Award At Hospitality Awards For Excellence

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Kaiser Brew Garden of Christchurch has won the Supreme Award at the 2023 Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

The awards were announced at a black-tie dinner event at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland tonight – the final night of the two-day Hospitality New Zealand Conference.

The awards celebrate the success, achievements and – especially in light of another tough year the industry has just experienced – the resilience of the hospitality and accommodation sector, where the best of the best are recognised.

They are hosted by Hospitality New Zealand in partnership with principal sponsor Lion New Zealand and industry partners.

Kaiser Brew Garden won the Best Bar category and the Best Marketed Establishment category before being chosen for the top award from winners of the other 20 categories.

The People’s Choice Award, voted on by the public, was won by Richmond Club, Christchurch.

This was the 25th time the awards have been held in person.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive Julie White says Kaiser Brew Bar was a very worthy winner from one of the best lineups of finalists seen in years.

“They are well-deserved winners, and Hospitality New Zealand congratulates Campbell Parker and their team.

“They did a fantastic job during yet another year of the most trying of circumstances.

“I also congratulate every other category winner and finalist, as well as all entrants. To me, they are all winners to be willing and able to put themselves forward during yet another tough year.

“Just being able to enter was an achievement.

“I would like to thank our principal sponsor, Lion New Zealand, and the category sponsors, who have again continue to support our awards to acknowledge and celebrate our industry.”

Lion’s Country Director, Craig Baldie, added his congratulations to all the winners, saying his company was in awe at how well hospitality operators performed in the face of the continuing huge challenges the industry was going through.

“We are delighted to be able to once again support operators and an industry of such resilience.”

Tony Crosbie of South Island Hospitality Group was inducted into the Hospitality Hall of Fame during the awards.

Category winners:

Best Bar (Sponsored by Asahi) - Kaiser Brew Garden, Christchurch

Excellence in a Gaming Club, RSA or Sporting Venue (Sponsored by Next Payment) - Hornby Club, Christchurch

Best Country Hotel (Sponsored by SKY) - Theatre Royal Hotel, Kumara

Best Sustainability / Environmental and/or Recycling Practice (Sponsored by Waste Management) - Aura Accommodation, Rotorua

Best Hotel (Sponsored by Sleepyhead) - QT Queenstown, Queenstown

Best Luxury Accommodation (Sponsored by Streamliner Productions) - The Landing, Te Tii

Best Mid-Scale Accommodation (Sponsored by Fastrack Digital) - Hot Water Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park, Whitianga

Best Restaurant (Sponsored by Pernod Ricard) - Botswana Butchery Queenstown, Queenstown

Best Marketed Establishment (Sponsored by GuestTraction) - Kaiser Brew Garden, Christchurch

Outstanding Achievement in Training and Workforce Development (Sponsored by Typsy) - Wynyard Pavillion, Auckland

Best Local (Sponsored by Lion) - Sprig + Fern Berhampore, Wellington

Best Sports Bar (Sponsored by TAB) - The Locker Room Sports Bar, Queenstown

Best Destination Venue (Sponsored by DB Breweries) - Tantalus Estate, Waiheke Island

Best Cafe (Sponsored by Noel Leeming) - TOAD Hall Motueka, Motueka

Best Restaurant in an Accommodation Venue (Sponsored by Dulux) - Esther at QT Auckland, Auckland

Best Motel Over 25 Rooms (Sponsored by Seekom) - Awa Motel, Whakatane

Best Motel Under 25 Rooms (Sponsored by Seekom) - Palazzo Motor Lodge, Nelson

Best Gaming Venue (Sponsored by Eudora Plus) - Woodbourne Tavern and Motels, Renwick

Best Late Night/Entertainment Venue (Sponsored by OneMusic) - Miss Gee's Bar and Eatery, Tauranga

Best Fine Dining (Sponsored by Hospitality New Zealand)- Craggy Range, Hawkes Bay

People's Choice (Sponsored by Westpac) - Richmond Club, Christchurch

Supreme Winner (Sponsored by Crombie Lockwood) - Kaiser Brew Garden, Christchurch

Overall Highly Commended - The Landing, Craggy Range

Winners of the People’s Category, which were announced on Tuesday night, were celebrated again at the Lion Hospitality Awards for Excellence black-tie dinner. The winners are among the elite in their respective industries and have excelled at improving the hospitality and accommodation industries.

New to 2023 was the Michael Friend Hospitality Supplier of the Year award honouring the late Michael Friend, a long-time member of the industry and judge for the Lion Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

The winners for the People’s Category, announced on 27 June 2023, were:

Future Leader of the Year (Sponsored by Loaded) - Mason Lattimore, Highly Commended - Sam Stapley
Chef of the Year (Sponsored by Gilmours) - Casey McDonald, Highly Commended - James Laird
Leader of the Year, Accommodation (Sponsored by Bunnings Trade) - Doron Whaite, Highly Commended - Chris McIntosh
Leader of the Year, Hospitality (Sponsored by CCEP) - David Allot, Highly Commended - Bert Haines
Hospitality Supplier of the Year (Sponsored by Hospitality New Zealand) - Aaron Kedzlie, Highly Commended - Todd Lynch

The full results of the winners are available on the Hospitality New Zealand website: https://www.hospitality.org.nz/s/awards

