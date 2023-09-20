Relationship Focused Workshop Aims To Better Prepare Hamilton Women

A women’s-only workshop coming to Hamilton on 5 October aims to help women better prepare for relationships from a property and financial perspective.



Titled “Every Women’s Guide to Relationships, Property and Money”, the workshop is aimed at helping women feel confident managing personal and joint assets. Previously held in 2018 and 2019, the workshop is being run by three Waikato women — relationship property lawyer Kirsty McDonald, financial adviser Janet Natta and life coach Tracey Hancock.

Going into a relationship and not protecting yourself when it comes to those assets is more common than you might think, says Relationship Property Expert and Gallie Miles Law Firm Director Kirsty McDonald.

Kirsty says the reality is all relationships end, either in separation or death, and that’s why thought needs to be given to what you and your partner/spouse want to have happen from the get-go. She is seeing more complex legal situations because of the rise in blended families, and this is of particular concern.

“Second or subsequent relationships can lead to extra challenges. Often, one party might come into them with significantly more assets than the other,” says Kirsty.

“Take the example of a lady in her late 60’s who came to the relationship with a mortgage free home while her new husband had no significant assets. When they separated, he had a claim to a half share of the house as they had been living in it together,” she says.

“When both or either party has children, extra complications can occur. I am currently acting for several women who had longstanding second marriages. Their husbands have predeceased them and they are now facing claims from their step children for a share of the home they live in, as well as their KiwiSaver and other savings.”

Also at the workshop, financial adviser Janet Natta will share information that will help women set a strong financial foundation.

“Traditionally, women haven’t been involved with relationship finances but knowing about saving, debt management and other financial skills is important,” says Janet.

“Helping women feel empowered to make decisions and choices that can positively benefit their life now and into the future is our motivation for running this workshop.”

Kirsty adds that while the information will be presented in an easy-to-understand, relaxed way, both she and Janet know it can be a daunting situation and women find it hard to take action based on the information.

“It’s great to have Tracey involved because she provides practical tools that can help women work through any fear they feel and be more confident about identifying and taking the next steps,” she says.

The workshop is being held in Hamilton on Thursday 5 October. Tickets are on sale now for $50 and include a workbook and refreshments.

Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/every-womens-guide-to-relationships-property-and-money-tickets-693916351487?aff=erelexpmlt

