Schneider Electric Engages Ingram Micro In New Zealand, Bolsters IoT, Edge, Data Centre & Sustainability Offering

Friday, 22 September 2023, 10:36 am
Press Release: Schneider Electric

The global specialist in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, is now working with global distribution company Ingram Micro in New Zealand. The formal alliance in New Zealand builds on the work the two companies have done together globally and locally for more than 20 years. This new agreement adds to the existing relationship with Dicker Data and will enable Schneider Electric to better serve its partners, increase its market share, and support its Australasia-Pacific regional growth trajectory. The new local alliance is effective from September 18, 2023.

Schneider Electric Business Vice President, Joe Craparotta says, “We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Ingram Micro in New Zealand, building on the work done with them in overseas markets and aligns our relationship with them across New Zealand and Australia. Ingram Micro is likewise a strong global organisation, and it has a long-standing relationship with the APC brand of Schneider Electric that has now entered its third decade.

“In New Zealand, Ingram Micro will help Schneider Electric extend our reach across the country. With the accelerated growth in Data Centres as a consequence of the Hybrid IT Architecture that continues to underpin the digital economy, it is vital that technology vendors can deliver and service the ever expanding channel partner ecosystem.”

“Ingram Micro also has strategic investments in its vertical Advanced Solutions Group, which specialises in helping partners to deliver complex enterprise-class technology solutions that require expertise to scope and implement. These are the technologies that underpin and enable big data, IoT, edge, and other key areas of innovation, so there is a strong fit with Schneider Electric’s ethos and even greater expertise and capacity to service these areas of growth and demand over the long term.”

Ingram Micro New Zealand Managing Director, Jason Langley says, “Helping companies to deliver sophisticated solutions for the digital-first economy is a larger part of our purpose and a key motivator behind establishing our Advanced Solutions Group. The right technology solutions are the enabler for true market differentiation, and we are looking forward to supporting Schneider Electric and its network as a valued part of our business.”

