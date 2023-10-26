Celebrating The Stars Of Tomorrow - Celebration Box Announces Exciting Partnership With FAST5 Netball World Series

Celebration Box, New Zealand’s leading gift box provider, is thrilled to announce its renewed partnership with World Netball as an Official Partner of the highly anticipated FAST5 Netball World Series. This exciting collaboration underscores Celebration Box's commitment to celebrating the stars of tomorrow and supporting the growth of netball on the global stage.

The FAST5 Netball World Series is set to return to the Christchurch Arena on the 11th and 12th of November 2023, promising two days of exhilarating netball action, entertainment, and sportsmanship. Celebration Box is proud to be part of this thrilling event, which will feature top teams from around the world, including Australia, England, New Zealand, Jamaica, Malawi, and South Africa.

Celebration Box has a deep-rooted passion for fostering and promoting emerging talent in netball as naming rights partner of the Celebration Box Under 18 Netball NZ National Championship. Their renewed partnership with FAST5 Netball World Series signifies their commitment to nurturing the stars of tomorrow in the world of netball.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with the FAST5 Netball World Series, World Netball, and Netball New Zealand," said Wayne Kennerley, CEO at Celebration Box. “This partnership aligns with our brand, which is all about celebrating success and special moments. Netball is a sport that brings people together, and we are excited to support the next generation of netball stars as they showcase their incredible skills on an international platform. The FAST5 format adds an exciting twist to the traditional game, making it a must-watch event for fans of all ages."

The FAST5 Netball World Series is known for its dynamic format, where teams compete in shorter, high-intensity matches, making it an action-packed event that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. This year's competition promises to be even more exhilarating, as teams from around the world vie for supremacy in the fast-paced netball tournament. As host team, New Zealand’s FAST5 Ferns, 2023 squad features a mix of current Silver Ferns and future stars in Kate Burley, Tayla Earle, Paris Lokotui, Amorangi Malesala, Tiana Metuarau, Grace Nweke, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Whitney Souness, Elle Temu, and Georgia Heffernan.

With Celebration Box's involvement as one of the Official Player of the Match Partners for the FAST5 World Netball Series in Christchurch, fans and players can expect fun giveaways and of course, sweet treats as we celebrate the current and future stars of international netball.

Make sure to mark your calendar for the 11th and 12th of November 2023, as the FAST5 Netball World Series returns to Christchurch Arena. Join Celebration Box in celebrating the stars of tomorrow in the thrilling world of netball. Tournament and Daily Passes are available at Ticketek, get in quick - you won't want to miss a moment of the action!

Celebration Box is a New Zealand owned Gifting company that offers Gift Boxes, Flowers, and Sweet Treats New Zealand wide.

For more information about Celebration Box and their commitment to supporting young people pursue their dreams and celebrate their achievements, please visit www.celebrationbox.co.nz

