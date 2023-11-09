Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ FY23 Results: Solid Performance As Economy Slows

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 10:03 am
Press Release: BNZ

BNZ announced a statutory net profit of $1,509 million for the 12 months to 30 September 2023, up 6.7% or $95 million on the previous year. The result reflects a strong first half, with a decline in Net Profit of 12.5% in the second half reflecting the broader economic slowdown in New Zealand.

CEO Dan Huggins says challenging economic conditions have impacted business and household confidence and this has flowed through into BNZ’s result in the second half of the year.

“Inflation, while softening, remains high, and as the official cash rate has risen, businesses and households have taken a more cautious approach to borrowing.

“Despite the slowing economy and intense competition across the banking sector, we’ve continued to see growth across the business as more New Zealanders choose to bank with BNZ.

“Customer deposits are up 5.8% to $78.5 billion compared to the same period last year. Home lending increased 5.3% to $57.7 billion, with nearly 5,000 home loan customers switching to BNZ from other lenders in the 12 months to 30 September.”

Mr Huggins says BNZ remains strong, stable and well capitalised. “With more than $12 billion in total capital, we’re well positioned to continue supporting our customers and the New Zealand economy.”

Supporting our customers

BNZ recognises the cost-of-living pressures that are challenging household budgets, and the concerns New Zealanders have about keeping safe from scams and frauds.

“While most of our home lending customers have moved onto higher rates, we continue to proactively contact those who we have identified as potentially needing additional support,” says Mr Huggins.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"With an increase in scams and fraud impacting more New Zealanders, protecting our customers and helping them stay safe online remains a priority. We continue to invest significantly in fraud protection measures, and we support the establishment of a multi-agency anti-scam centre and the introduction of account name and number matching, which will add additional layers of protection for New Zealanders.

“We continue to work alongside our business customers as they navigate their way through a variety of ongoing challenges. The impacts of adverse economic conditions and this year’s severe weather events are still being felt by a number of our customers.

“We have made $1 billion in low-cost lending available through our Business Recovery and Resilience Fund, committed more than $50 million in interest relief, and provided nearly $900,000 in cash and community grants,” says Mr Huggins.

Outlook

Economic growth is expected to remain flat for the next 12 months, however, Mr Huggins says BNZ is cautiously optimistic that business and household confidence will begin to rebuild in 2024.

“New Zealanders are resilient, and while the year ahead will remain challenging, we are optimistic about New Zealand’s future potential and prosperity. As BNZ has done for the past 160 years, we’ll continue to support our customers and New Zealand.”

Key Financial Items

Note: compared to the year ended 30 September 2022, unless otherwise stated.

  • Statutory net profit of $1,509 million increased by $95 million, or 6.7%
  • Loans and advances to customers increased by $2.5 billion to $102 billion driven by home loan growth
  • Customer deposits and other borrowings increased $2.8 billion to $81 billion
  • KiwiSaver funds under management increased by $733 million, up 17%
  • Total Capital Ratio 15.7% – more than $12 billion invested in New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Find more from BNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 