Hamilton Powerball Player Wins $8.3 Million
One lucky Powerball player from Hamilton will be dreaming big after winning $8.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Hamilton.
The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the sixteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just weeks after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a couple in Auckland. The couple are looking forward to travelling and buying a house with their prize.
Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to a player from Taranaki and Christchurch City.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2023:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|18 January
|$23.5 million
|Countdown Quay Street
|Auckland
|02
|21 January
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|03
|4 February
|$8.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|04
|22 February
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|05
|18 March
|$15.5 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|06
|29 March
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|07
|26 April
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Invercargill
|08
|13 May
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09
|28 June
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|10
|16 August
|$37.125 million
|New World Kāpiti
|Paraparaumu
|11
|2 September
|$10.3 million
|New World Wairoa
|Wairoa
|12
|7 October
|$24.25 million
|Woolworths Wainuiomata
|Lower Hutt
|13
|14 October
|$6 million
|Greenmeadows New World
|Napier
|14
|18 October
|$4.5 million
|Countdown Botany
|Auckland
|15
|28 October
|$6.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|16
|11 November
|$8.3 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton