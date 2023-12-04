Rydges Latimer Christchurch Shines In HM Awards

Rydges Latimer Christchurch recently received several accolades at the 2023 HM awards, held in Sydney on Friday the 24th November 2023. The event saw over 1,000 hotel industry professionals across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific gather to celebrate the HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence.

Rydges Latimer Christchurch was named winner of the New Zealand Upscale Hotel award, and General Manager Craig Wood took home a New Zealand General Manager highly commended spot. Christopher Walker, Chef of the hotel’s iconic Bloody Mary’s restaurant, was a nominee for the Hotel Chef award.

General Manager Craig Wood says he was thrilled to see the property win the New Zealand Upscale Hotel prize, and acknowledges the hard work of the staff, “This win is a testament to the team and their passion for hospitality. Without a doubt, our largely Cantabrian team is what makes our hotel special as they live and breathe the city and all its gems. I’m so proud of everyone I work with across the hotel and Bloody Mary’s and I am humbled to be recognised in this way”.

About to celebrate its 10th birthday in January, Rydges Latimer Christchurch is perched overlooking the historic Latimer Square, a mere 5-minute walk to the city’s shopping, dining and entertainment. The hotel is sprawled across five levels and features 175 spacious guest rooms, a signature restaurant, and the largest hotel conferencing space in the city.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Simon White, EVT General Manager for New Zealand Operations, says the hotel has gone from strength to strength. “It is fantastic to see Rydges Latimer Christchurch recognised at the prestigious HM awards and for Craig to place highly commended in the General Manager New Zealand category. Over the last decade, the hotel has strived to deliver genuine Kiwi hospitality and fostered a great culture, and more recently, has made strides on their sustainability journey. I know the next decade is going to be equally as impressive.”

© Scoop Media

