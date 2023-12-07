Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Adult Animation Data Reveals Demand Growth Far Outpacing Supply

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:13 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

It’s no secret that adult animation was one of the few genres to thrive during the difficult backdrops of both the pandemic and the Hollywood labor strikes over the past four years.

Parrot Analytics has examined how significantly demand for this subgenre has grown with US consumers, and how much of that was driven by an increased volume of series.

US demand for adult animation — defined as animated programming catered towards adults and adolescents, and discounting anime — increased 151.6% between January 2020 and October 2023.

This compares favorably to other genres that saw demand increases since 2020. US demand for Crime series were up 47.5%, while documentaries saw a 98.0% increase over the same time period, for example.

Adult Animation Supply vs Demand

The demand growth for adult animation is significantly higher than the growth in supply for this genre, which increased 51.2% over the same time period.

In other words, the growth in US demand for adult animation was roughly three times higher than the growth in supply from January 2020 to October 2023. This highlights an increased appetite for what can be cost-effective programming at a time when production budgets are under more scrutiny industry wide.

Legacy titles such as South Park and Rick and Morty are consistently among the top 0.2% of series across all platforms in the US and worldwide, and new series like Netflix’s Blue Eyed Samurai, and Max’s Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake have launched to exceptional audience demand in recent months.

Indexed Demand for Adult Animation by Platform

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Adult animation has become a key asset for all major players in the streaming business.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, with access to Adult Swim, has the highest total demand for adult animation compared to any of the other major platforms.

Disney’s Hulu, with next-day episodes of Fox’s Animation Domination, plus originals like Solar Opposites, comes in second place here.

Audience Demographics for Select Genres

Adult animation caters to a younger and more male leaning audience than the wider tent drama and comedy genres.

The global audience for adult animation is 58.4% male and 38.6% Gen Z, compared to 46.2% male and 24.8% Gen Z for dramas and 46.2% male and 27.3% Gen Z for comedies.

Affinity and Retention

Adult animation series have high affinity with one another, and Disney+ and Hulu are well-positioned to capture and retain this audience, based on a look at content affinity for two of the most popular series in the genre.

Looking at the top ten series South Park viewers turn to after watching it, six are adult animation shows, and nine of them are available on Hulu or Disney+.

Rick and Morty viewers follow a similar pattern, with six of the top ten series being adult animation, and all six are available on Hulu or Disney+.

High Value Content

Ultimately, this content helps drive retention, which lowers churn and can reduce the cost of customer acquisition.

As the streaming industry continues to run into the warm embrace of advertising, the ability to keep a subscriber engaged in a digital ecosystem for longer - with a long tail of in-demand programming that directly appeals to their tastes - is highly valuable.

Adult animation series are poised to become increasingly valuable to entertainment companies and IP owners over time.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments.More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 