New Farro Store Opening In North Shore’s Smales Farm Precinct

Farro, Auckland’s leading gourmet food retailer, will be opening the doors to its seventh store on Wednesday 14th February, in the North Shore’s Smales Farm precinct.

Situated on the corner of Shakespeare and Taharoto roads, it will be the first new Farro store since the opening of Farro Mt Eden in 2018 and is the brand’s first ever greenfield site. The building design and its custom fit-out have been led by Auckland-based architecture firm RCG, in partnership with Farro’s executive leadership team.

‘This has been an exciting opportunity to create a space that’s tailor-made to the best possible shopping experience for our customers,’ says Farro CEO Craig Williams. ‘We’ve taken that unique, market-style atmosphere that makes shopping at Farro a pleasure, rather than a chore, and made it an even more engaging experience.’

Notable fixtures in the new store include a pub-themed wine and beer cellar, Farro’s first hot lunch counter, an in-house fishmonger, and a butchery counter, all built around an impressive central deli offering barista-made Allpress coffee, fresh salads, sandwiches, and sweets, and Farro’s award-winning range of cheeses and charcuterie.

Customers can expect to find familiar products from celebrated local producers and restauranteurs, such as Daily Bread, House of Chocolate, Little and Friday, Cassia, and Gemmayze Street, along with an extensive artisan grocery range, fresh produce and flowers, NZ-raised meats, and the full offering from the popular Farro Kitchen range of ready-to-eat meals.

‘The focus of all our stores is on championing our local suppliers, connecting with the community, and being a consistently reliable destination for great food – especially

those hard-to-find foodie treasures that our team work so hard to source,’ says

Craig. ‘Everything on our shelves is hand-picked in line with our lived principles of value, sustainability, quality, and care.’

Farro at Smales Farm will be open from 9am on Wednesday 14th February, with tasting events and supplier demonstrations scheduled throughout February and March.

The numbers:

7 Farro stores across Auckland, plus online shopping across NZ

2 Farro stores on the North Shore

30 new roles created

1200 sqm building

50 carparks

6 check-outs, with a new self-checkout concept trial

