Caresies Launches Groundbreaking Platform In New Zealand And Aims To Be The Airbnb For Nannies

Caresies, a groundbreaking platform revolutionising the process for hiring nannies and babysitters in New Zealand, has launched. In just over a month, close to 500 users have already signed up to the platform and Caresies has a goal of growing to 10,000 users by the end of the year.

Finding the perfect nanny can be a daunting task, often involving hours of searching, vetting, and coordinating. Caresies streamlines this process by providing a comprehensive platform where parents and agencies can easily browse through profiles of vetted caregivers, favourite carers to work with, manage job hiring and facilitate payments – all in one place.

"At Caresies, we understand the challenges that people face when seeking childcare solutions. Our platform is designed to alleviate the stress and uncertainty associated with finding a nanny by offering a truly unprecedented end-to-end experience," said Mark Hudson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Caresies. "We are committed to providing families and nanny recruitment agencies across New Zealand with access to top-notch caregivers and providing additional vetting, payment and safety features that currently don’t exist with any other platform."

The Caresies platform prioritises safety and transparency by ensuring that each carer undergoes a verification process and by providing the ability to easily complete police vetting checks. Additionally, the platform offers secure messaging and payment functionalities, providing peace of mind to both parents, agencies and nannies throughout the hiring process.

"We believe that every family deserves peace of mind knowing that their children are in good hands. That's why we've built Caresies to be a trusted resource for finding reliable childcare professionals," added Hudson.

Caresies is proudly New Zealand owned and operated and as it launches, the company looks forward to partnering with local families, nanny recruitment agencies and caregivers to create a central platform for domestic childcare in New Zealand.

One of Caresies major advantages is the lack of subscription service and it’s free to setup and explore the platform. For more information about Caresies and to sign up for a free account, visit www.caresies.io.

