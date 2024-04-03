Two Adviser Organisations Merge To Better Serve Independent Financial Advisers

Two independent Financial Adviser organisations, Triple A Advisers Association (Triple A) and Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), have merged in order to provide better serve their members and members’ clients.

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, “Plus4 and Triple A are delighted to announce the merger of two independent adviser organisations.

“We have been working for some time with members towards this end, and they overwhelmingly supported a vote to merge the two existing organisations. Given that both legacy organisations shared similar objectives and values, there was a compelling case to combine forces to better and more efficiently provide comprehensive support services to adviser businesses.”

“This is an exciting time for both organisations, an independent representation owned by advisers for advisers, and we welcome the inevitable interest it will create from other advisers looking for unbiased support for their financial services business.”

The new organisation, which will initially be known as the Independent Financial Advisers Association Limited (IFAA), will commence on 1 April 2024 and provide a comprehensive suite of support services.

A General Manager and Administrator will run the new entity. The Board will have three representatives from Triple A and Plus4, ensuring a balanced representation from both organisations.

With a nationwide presence, the new organisation’s advisers will remain untethered to any specific insurance or financial services provider, offering impartial counsel tailored precisely to the needs of their diverse clientele.

The Chair of Triple A, Chris MacKay, said: “Both organisations welcome their colleagues to the merged group and the synergies that will inevitably flow from the collective sharing culture.

“More importantly, the newly merged entity provides a platform for client-centric advisers who are committed to ethical and professional standards and put the needs of their clients first and foremost.”

Over the first six months, the Board will engage with members to develop a strategic plan, review services, and establish a cohesive brand. This process will culminate in a conference in Queenstown in September (dates to be confirmed).

