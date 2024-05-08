Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
What To Expect When Owning A Business

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 1:57 pm
Press Release: NZBizBuySell

Many of us aspire to own our own business, driven by the promise of financial success and personal fulfilment. Despite the challenges, the rewards can be significant. Here's what you can expect when taking the entrepreneurial plunge:

  1. Taking Risks Becomes Easier: Aspiring entrepreneurs have already taken a big risk by deciding to start or buy a business. Embrace this mindset, as it will be key to navigating future challenges and opportunities.
  2. Learning to Say No: Running a business means making tough decisions. You'll quickly learn the importance of saying no to distractions or unprofitable ventures.
  3. Seeking Help is Essential: Small business communities are supportive ecosystems. Don't hesitate to ask for advice or assistance when needed. Other entrepreneurs understand your journey better than anyone.
  4. Longer Hours, Greater Enjoyment: Be prepared to work longer hours initially, but the difference is you'll find joy in the work. The passion for building something of your own will help fuel your dedication.
  5. Dealing with Increased Pressure: Owning a business comes with its share of challenges - sales, staff, meeting customer expectations - accept that this is part of the journey and focus on managing it constructively.

"In owning a business, there are no guarantees, but the journey can be highly rewarding." Says Richard O’Brien director of NZ Business for Sale listing platform nzbizbuysell.co.nz

These insights are based on the experiences of successful small business owners. Remember, owning a business is a journey, not just a destination. Do your homework, and with perseverance and dedication, you can build a thriving business and lead an exciting and highly rewarding life.

