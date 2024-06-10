Seeka Completes New Zealand 2024 Kiwifruit Harvest With A 44% Increase In Volume

Produce company Seeka Limited confirmed the completion of their kiwifruit harvest today, announcing a significant increase in Class 1 kiwifruit trays packed this season. In total 43.0 million trays were packed by Seeka this season, compared to 29.8 million in 2023. Seeka’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Franks explained that this 44% increase is a pleasing recovery after two very challenging years that were impacted by weather events. “Our facilities efficiently processed the additional volume which was well within our capability,” said Franks.

The availability of labour and Seeka’s automation improvements have contributed to a smooth and effective packing season for the company, which also noted that shipping is proceeding well. “The impact of the Zespri shipment that was infested by rodents is not expected to materially impact earnings”, said Seeka’s Chief Financial Officer, Nicola Neilson.

While the increased trays packed is a signal of a return to profitability, Seeka did clarify that it is too early to accurately predict the financial outcome and to be able to provide reliable financial guidance. Seeka expects to update the market later in the year, on these matters. “We remain focused on maximising operational earnings, debt reduction, and achieving financial leverage targets, said Franks, who went on to say, “We would like to thank all growers, suppliers, contractors and staff for their efforts in concluding the 2024 New Zealand kiwifruit harvest.”

