Food Prices Increase 0.6 Percent Annually

Food prices in New Zealand increased 0.6 percent in the 12 months to July 2024, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the 12 months to June 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The increase in food prices was partly driven by higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, which increased 3.7 percent in the 12 months to July 2024.

Despite the annual increase in overall food prices, prices decreased for fruit and vegetables (down 8.5 percent), and meat, poultry, and fish (down 1.1 percent).

Cheaper prices for kumara, lettuce, and potatoes drove the fall in fruit and vegetable prices.

More: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/food-prices-increase-0-6-percent-annually/

Selected price indexes - July 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/selected-price-indexes-july-2024/



