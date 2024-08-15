Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Food Prices Increase 0.6 Percent Annually

Thursday, 15 August 2024, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

Food prices in New Zealand increased 0.6 percent in the 12 months to July 2024, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the 12 months to June 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The increase in food prices was partly driven by higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, which increased 3.7 percent in the 12 months to July 2024.

Despite the annual increase in overall food prices, prices decreased for fruit and vegetables (down 8.5 percent), and meat, poultry, and fish (down 1.1 percent).

Cheaper prices for kumara, lettuce, and potatoes drove the fall in fruit and vegetable prices.

More: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/food-prices-increase-0-6-percent-annually/

Selected price indexes - July 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/selected-price-indexes-july-2024/
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 