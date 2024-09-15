Review Shows Institute Of Data Industry Training Helping To Solve NZ’s Tech Talent Shortages

A new review released today by the Institute of Data reveals 96% of its industry training graduates who participated in the job outcomes programme secured a job in the technology industry.

9 in 10 (89%) from the job outcomes programme found employment within six months of graduating from the three-month full-time or six-month part-time courses in data science and AI, cybersecurity and software engineering.

The Institute of Data is a tech industry training provider that has partnered with Auckland University of Technology to provide short, intensive courses to accelerate students towards a career in industries of the future including cyber security, big data, artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

The review shows that Institute of Data courses have an 87.1% graduation rate, with all students encouraged to participate in the job outcomes programme which is embedded within the bootcamp course. It includes unlimited, personalised coaching, job outcome presentations, job application and interview workshops, and personal brand development.

Peter Harpur, CEO of the Institute of Data says practical, employment-ready training provided by the Institute of Data is helping to drive new talent into the technology sector. “There is a big expectation for New Zealand’s tech sector to grow the economy and lessen our country’s reliance on agriculture. The government’s goal to double New Zealand’s exports by 2034 can only be achieved if there is significant tech growth over the next decade. This isn’t possible without feeding the tech industry with a steady flow of new talent.

“We started the Institute of Data because the development of quality tech workers was happening too slowly. What the sector needed was practical courses designed to quickly develop people with the up-to-date skills necessary to enter in-demand roles across data science, AI, cyber security and software engineering.

“Technology moves fast and waits for no one. Our courses are constantly reviewed and updated to ensure our participants are across the latest technologies and a step ahead of other job applicants.”

Harpur adds that he is incredibly proud to see the 96% employment success rate from the courses reviewed in the report.

“The fact so many of our graduates are finding work despite the current slowdown in the tech sector is a testament to how well our courses prepare participants for the workforce. It also demonstrates there is still unfilled demand for tech skills. The biggest challenge is keeping graduates motivated and applying for enough jobs per week and attending industry networking events.

“Of course, not everyone participates in the job outcomes programme and there is a level of personal accountability required which can be quite challenging for some people. Some choose not to or opt to leave the country, while others face personal or health issues. But to us, job outcomes are utmost and our dedicated career coaches provide a holistic range of services that includes activities to encourage motivation. The reality is it takes a lot of hustle to break into the technology sector and the job outcomes programme is specifically designed to help each step of the way.”

Jan Madzin, a graduate from Institute of Data’s industry training, participated in the job outcomes programme and credits his new role as security operations manager at DEFEND to the invaluable advice in understanding the New Zealand market.

“I really liked the Institute of Data’s job outcomes programme. I used it to the full extent as I struggled to understand the New Zealand market. The team was amazing at helping me with this”.

Graeme Muller, CEO of NZ Tech, recognises that finding talent is one of the key requirements for growth in the technology sector.

“The NZTech Annual Report 2024 shows that the number of digital tech firms in Aotearoa New Zealand grew by 5.3% to 24,306 firms in 2023, and despite an economic the economic downturn, the number of jobs grew by 3,560 to a total of 121,630.”

“To sustainably support this growth, the NZ tech ecosystem needs talented digital professionals from diverse backgrounds with the practical skills to achieve impact in industry.”

The review and full Job Outcomes Report is available for download here. For more information about the courses, please visit Institute of Data.

