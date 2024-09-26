House Of Travel Is The Best Place To Work In 2024

26 September 2024 – House of Travel is the ultimate destination for a great workplace, proudly accepting the ‘Large Business’ accolade in the Best Places to Work 2024 Awards last night.

House of Travel’s Jayne Alldred, Retail Director, and Gaynor Morrah, People and Culture Lead. Photo/Supplied.

House of Travel’s Mark Leadbetter, IT Director, Jayne Alldred, Retail Director, and David Coombes, CEO. Photo/Supplied.



The 2024 Best Places to Work Awards, held at the Cordis Hotel, Auckland, recognised and celebrated excellence in employee experience and workplace culture.

Gaynor Morrah, House of Travel’s People and Culture Lead, says, “It’s incredibly rewarding and humbling to receive this prestigious recognition which acknowledges our efforts to create a work environment where everyone can thrive.

“Many of our cherished team members, affectionately called ‘Hotties,’ have been with us for 20, 25, even 30 years. Once you join our whānau, you become part of a family that collaborates, supports, and empowers one another to do our best work.

“We have always believed that what we are doing is special and that our culture is exceptional, and this win energises us to continue our journey.”

Mark Leadbetter, IT Director of House of Travel, says the win is timely as House of Travel continually innovates to strengthen the brand through digital advancements – not to replace human connection, but to enhance the customer experience.

Jayne Alldred, Retail Director of House of Travel, says the award win comes at a time when business momentum has never been stronger.

“Nearly forty years into House of Travel’s journey, winning the Best Places to Work Award reflects the principles that have shaped our culture and made us stronger together. We are a business where passion meets purpose,” Alldred says.

“Our culture of empowerment is electric with our talented and experienced people thriving on their passion for travel and their commitment to helping New Zealanders explore the world. Thank you to our team for embracing our values and for being the heart of House of Travel.”

These recent awards come just one week after House of Travel was recognised as the top brand in New Zealand by 2,500 Kiwis in the latest Kantar Customer Leadership Index.

Outperforming 70 other brands, House of Travel was rated the country’s top brand in customer excellence, thanks to clear branding, service excellence, and putting customers first.

House of Travel is New Zealand’s largest travel retailer and the most successful privately owned travel business in Australasia.

ABOUT HOUSE OF TRAVEL

• House of Travel is committed to being an iconic brand.

• House of Travel is the largest New Zealand owned travel company and the largest privately owned retail travel company in Australasia.

• The House of Travel Group includes HOT retail, Orbit World Travel, HOT Product, HOT Holdings, Global Travel Network, TravelManagers Australia, Travel Advocates, Mix & Match, Hoot and Discover Travel Christchurch.

• House of Travel retail stores are 50% owner-operated in a unique and successful partnership with House of Travel Holdings.

