Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport To Host The 2025 ACI World Airport Experience Summit

Atlanta, 26 September 2024 – Airports Council International (ACI) World today confirms that Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport will host the 2025 ACI World Airport Experience Summit from 8–11 September in Guangzhou, China.

The announcement was made at the Closing and Handover Ceremony of the 2024 ACI World Customer Experience Summit and Exhibition – the previous name for the event.

China’s pivotal role in global aviation is highlighted by its rapidly growing network of airports and airlines, reinforcing its position as a major hub for international travel and trade. With significant investments in aviation infrastructure and a robust domestic market, China is a critical driver of innovation and growth in the global aviation industry.

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, one of the busiest airports in China, handled over 73 million passengers in 2019 and earned the title of the world’s busiest airport during the first year of the pandemic. Since 2020, the airport has earned the spot of busiest airport in China, including in 2023, with a 142% increase in passenger traffic last year.

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said: “Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport will be a fitting host for the premier airport event dedicated to customer and employee experience. As China’s busiest airport, it is a vital node on the world network and handled more than 63 million passengers in 2023.

"The airport’s 142% growth rate last year speaks of the airport’s incredible resilience and emphasis on its customers and employees. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport will not only provide a warm welcome to our international audience but also give us some unique perspectives on serving the customer.”

Chair of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co., Ltd Mr. Wang Xiaoyong said: “On behalf of all colleagues at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, I extend our sincerest invitation to our peers and friends from the aviation industry around the world. We look forward to your visit to this beautiful city to participate in this top event in the global aviation industry. Guangzhou is the largest city in southern China with a history spanning over 2,200 years, serves as a vibrant cultural and economic hub.

“Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is committed to improving the passenger experience and constantly pursuing technological innovation and excellent service as it aims to become a world-class gateway.”

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of May 2024, ACI serves 814 members, operating 2110 airports in 169 countries.

