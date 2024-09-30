A Shorter Walk For International Travellers Needing A Pick-up From Auckland Airport

05 September

Taxi, rideshare or Super Shuttle pick-ups moving right next to the international terminal - 70% of all commercial transport pick-ups

Premium pre-booked taxi services will have the flexibility to operate from three locations, including bookable VIP spots outside the terminal

There is no change to the location of courtesy shuttles to off-airport rental car, parking and hotel operations, which stay in their current location

Quicker connections are on the horizon for international travellers needing a taxi, rideshare or Super Shuttle pick-up at Auckland Airport, with the pick-up zone for these services set to move much closer to the international terminal.

Auckland Airport is bringing forward the opening of the new location for on-demand taxis, rideshare and Super Shuttle pick-up services next door to the public international arrivals area – less than two minutes’ walk from the terminal itself – with the new transport facility set to open on 10 September.

Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker said it will be a big improvement for most arriving travellers at Auckland Airport. It will be cutting down their walking time by about five minutes from the international terminal, compared to the current transport pick-up zone, which has been operating on a temporary basis to make way for construction activity.

“We want to thank travellers and transport operators for their patience over the past few months as we’ve operated taxis, rideshare and shuttles from our temporary pick-up location,” said Mr Tasker.

“We’ve heard the feedback from travellers loud and clear that they would like the option of a closer pick-up area, so that’s what we’re getting on and delivering for the majority of travellers wanting a commercial transport pick-up.

“Carrying out construction in a live operating environment has its challenges and we’ll continue to adapt and respond as the build progresses.

“In terms of transport pick-ups, our construction team has managed to re-sequence elements of our construction programme so taxi and rideshare pick-ups, as well as Super Shuttles, can return closer to the international terminal much earlier than planned. We hope this is a welcome improvement for everyone.”

The new Transport Pick Up zone is located at the western end of the international terminal. It will accommodate approximately 180 metres of pick-up areas with shelter to protect travellers from the elements, including new container walkways once on site. When it opens it will be home to nearly 70 per cent of all commercial transport pick-ups, focused on on-demand taxis, rideshare and Super Shuttles.

Premium pre-booked taxi services will have the flexibility of three locations available to operate from: Their current location; undercover spaces inside the Transport Hub Priority Zone; plus bookable kerbside VIP spaces outside the international arrivals area – providing the closest possible pick-up point to the international terminal.

For travellers using Total Mobility transport operators, a dedicated pick-up point right outside the international terminal at door 11 will continue to be available for pre-booked journeys.

Long term transport plan

Longer term, commercial and public transport pick-ups will eventually operate from purpose-built forecourts and lanes directly outside the terminal.

“Work that is currently underway will create an improved experience at the front door of our international terminal. It won’t be just the drop-off and pick-up areas for transport operators – we’ll be adding wide footpaths, plenty of seats, enhanced landscaping and good lighting.

“Full closure of this area also allows us to upgrade the underground utilities – water, stormwater, sewage, power and telecommunications links. This is critical for keeping our terminal operations running 24/7 – now and well into the future – so we need to make the most of this opportunity.

“We’re incredibly mindful that construction work comes with challenges, disruption for our customers being one of them. We are working hard to upgrade the airport for the 18 million travellers who pass through here every year. For now, the developments are a bit like a moving puzzle and we ask that our transport operators and travellers please be patient with the ongoing changes,” said Mr Tasker.

Transport Hub

The Transport Hub continues to support more efficient journeys for customers, with around 8,000 vehicles visiting per day.

For all drop-offs, Mr Tasker wanted to remind travellers that these remain at the Transport Hub. Accessibility drop-off and pick-up zones are located closest to the terminal. There is also an on-demand electric buggy available for anyone who needs assistance between the Transport Hub and the terminal.

Also, new to the ground floor of the Transport Hub, which opened on Tuesday 30 July, is a paid P60 car park for people who need a bit more time for meeting and farewelling travellers. Located next to the drop-off /pick-up lane, it provides space for anyone who needs to stay in the car and wait for a friend or family member, or who wants to leave their vehicle and make a short visit to the terminal to meet or farewell travellers. This area also contains new accessibility reserved parking spots.

Public pick-ups continue to be on the ground floor of the Transport Hub, for family and friends quickly collecting loved ones returning to the country and have arranged to meet them in a particular zone.

Public Transport services continue to be the priority with all scheduled bus services (pick up and drop off) to remain in the Transport Hub until they can be relocated back inside the inner terminal road once works are complete.

Parking levels above are set to open later this year.

For further details about pick-up and drop-off locations at the international terminal:

What’s not changing?

Public pick-ups, including buses and friends/family, happen on the ground floor of the Transport Hub

There is an assistance buggy available to transport travellers with accessibility needs to the international terminal.

Public pick-ups remain on the ground floor of the Transport Hub.

Total Mobility pick up location outside the international terminal at door 11.

Drop-Offs

Majority of drop-offs continue to take place on the ground floor of the Transport Hub.

Off airport shuttle drop offs are in the Off-site Transfer Zone

There is also now 60 minute parking open on the ground floor of the Transport Hub (as at 30 July 2024).

