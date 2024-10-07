Nisa Clothing To Provide Sustainable Underwear To The Wellington City Mission’s Social Supermarket

Nisa Clothing, an ethical fashion label based in New Zealand, has teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to provide sustainable, high-quality underwear through the Social Supermarket. This partnership demonstrates Nisa's ongoing dedication to social responsibility and helping those in need.

The Social Supermarket is a dignified food support initiative for people who are struggling to afford groceries or key household items. Instead of being given a pre-selected food parcel, families or individuals can choose their grocery items from a wide selection in a supermarket environment. When shopping at the Social Supermarket, people are given a certain number of ‘points’ to spend. Nisa underwear will be available at the Social Supermarket for 0 points, meaning the products won’t limit the number of additional items they can take home.

Pam, CEO at Nisa, said: “Nisa was interested in supporting the Wellington City Mission as a way of reaching the most Wellingtonians in need. It's part of how we want to do business—the team at Nisa wants to give back to the community, and after a visit from Li Ling (Nisa’s Operations and Finance Director), we knew this was a great opportunity to do so. A simple thing like having a nice pair of undies can boost confidence and help people start their day feeling good. This initiative is close to our hearts.”

Selena Mills, Social Supermarket Team Leader at the Wellington City Mission, said: “We were excited to hear that Nisa wanted to be a part of our Social Supermarket. The donated garments will make such a huge difference to those who may not have access to these essential items. Underwear can seem like such a basic everyday item, but for some people going through tough times, they can be a luxury. We’re really grateful to Nisa for their kindness.”

Wellington City Mission is thrilled to receive ongoing donations of Nisa’s underwear for their Social Supermarket with a starting donation of 200 pairs already on our shelves.

This partnership between Nisa Clothing and Wellington City Mission is a testament to the power of community collaboration in making a meaningful difference.

A Call for Volunteers

To support this initiative, Nisa Clothing relies on the generosity of customers who donate to cover the costs of fabric, elastics, and garment production. Volunteers play a crucial role in bringing these garments to life. Recently, a group of first-year students from Whitecliffe Fashion School on Lambton Quay joined Nisa’s workroom to learn and contribute their skills.

“I was super impressed by the dedication of these students,” said Pam. “We always need more volunteers to help sew, and I’m hoping people will want to come along for two days a month to help produce these garments. Anyone can join and sew with other volunteers who have signed up.”

Nisa is setting up volunteer slots, which will be available for registration on their website. Those interested in volunteering can contact Pam at pam@nisa.co.nz for more information.

If you’d like to learn more about the Wellington City Mission or donate to their organisation visit - https://wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/

