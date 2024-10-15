Hope Home Auction: Building A Future For Kiwi Youth Through Mental Health Support

Hope Home (Photo/Supplied)

The Hope Home, a Fowler Homes passion project based in Queenstown, is now complete and ready for auction after more than a year in development.

100% of the profits will go to the I Am Hope Foundation.

The home will be auctioned on November 1st, coinciding with Gumboot Friday – an annual event where communities across the country come together to take action, raise awareness, and support youth mental health through the Gumboot Friday free counselling service for young people.

The Gumboot Friday service (run by I Am Hope) has experienced a significant surge in demand, highlighting the urgent need for youth mental health services. More than 450 mental health practitioners have applied to join the initiative in the past year alone, a record-breaking increase.

This brings the total number of counsellors on the platform to more than 500, with plans to onboard an additional 150 to meet the growing demand. Having now facilitated more than 100,000 free counselling sessions for young people, the continued growth reinforces how essential this service is for young people seeking timely mental health support.

As the day approaches, I Am Hope is committed to ensuring young people across New Zealand are aware of its Gumboot Friday service, especially as mental health challenges continue to grow.

"It's incredible to see this house become a reality, and even more so knowing it will have such a positive impact on so many young people," said King.

"We are truly amazed by the generosity of Fowler Homes and their support for the work we do at I Am Hope, especially at a time when so many kids are struggling." He added, "Our goal is to ensure that every young person knows that support is available, and they don’t have to face their challenges alone."

By uniting the strength of the building industry with a deep commitment to youth mental health, the Hope Home project stands poised to create real impact. Every dollar raised will enable I Am Hope to extend its reach, delivering essential support to young people at a time when the need has never been greater.

“This project isn't just about constructing a house; it’s about giving back to our community. We’re proud that the funds raised from this auction will go directly towards supporting the important work Mike and his team do at I Am Hope, helping young Kiwis navigate the challenges of mental health," said Fowler Homes managing director Jason McGirr.

The Hope Home has been made possible through the generosity of more than 50 New Zealand suppliers and businesses, including key sponsors like Rinnai, James Hardie, and Bunnings Warehouse.

