Pen The Next Chapter In Opononi Waterfront Escape’s Story, As Well-Known Kiwi Journalist And Her Writer Husband Sell Up

An exceptional opportunity has emerged in Opononi, where a coastal haven delivers waterfront magic across a two-hectare retreat.

The much loved lifestyle block of Kiwi journalist Wendyl Nissen and her writer husband Paul Little, the couple have made the difficult decision to move on after realising the pull of family was too strong for them to stay.

“We have five kids, as well as grandchildren and my 91-year-old father who moved back to Auckland a few months ago. We didn’t factor that all in when we moved up there, but the time is right to be closer to them ” says Nissen.

The couple who have edited some of the country's biggest magazines, relocated north to 71 Waione Road 11 years ago after an ambitious online search.

“I put everything that I wanted into Trade Me. A whole bunch of things like ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘waterfront’, and I thought that we’d never find all that and then it popped up, and we had to jump on it.”

Paul agrees the home couldn’t have been more perfect.

“We weren’t ready to move, but we thought that if we didn’t grab the opportunity we might not find it again.”

With captivating views of the Hokianga Harbour, a main family home and two additional dwellings promise a flexible and easy-going lifestyle.

“I wrote five of my books up there, and so did Paul. It was a very serene place, which was also very healing. I feel very grateful to have had the time we had there” says Nissen.

“Anyone who is an author and looking to buy it, will be well served in that department.”

Bayleys salesperson David Baguley says buyers could use the spaces for extended family, guest accommodation or even to generate some extra income through Airbnb.

The main home is designed with privacy and views in mind. High-raked ceilings, large open living spaces, and panoramic ocean views from nearly every room define this unique property. The sound-insulated study, which doubles as a second living area, makes working from home a breeze—especially with the nearby beach beckoning for midday breaks.

“The thing you get with the west coast is that you get a blue water harbour with the safety of an east coast beach, but for perhaps half a million dollars less.”

“You can look out right across the harbour. It’s spectacular, calming and everchanging. It’s certainly a backdrop and a location that doesn’t become available very often.”

A large master bedroom with a second office, generous storage, and a separate laundry add to the home’s livability. Additionally, a two-bedroom flat, set apart from the main dwelling by a double carport, provides its own private space.

Another tiny home, with solar power and independent water supply, is eco-friendly, and cradled by spectacular views.

“The thing that’s been nice is the number of family occasions we’ve had there. Especially with grandchildren who are city kids. They would arrive, hit the ground running and feel so at home. It’s been great to give them that experience” says Little.

Outside, the property flourishes with a variety of features including rose gardens, raised vegetable beds, an orchard, and even the famous Koutu boulders. Nissen says the couple put in a lot of work into the property since they moved in, including planting around 5000 native trees.

“We’ve regenerated the whole front paddock, added fences and an expansive deck.”

Opononi's amenities are also just a short 10-minute drive away, offering convenience without sacrificing the serenity of this coastal gem.

Daily swims and raising animals including chickens and cows are among Nissen’s most cherished memories of the home, and she knows that whoever buys the property will experience the same.

“There’s no way you can be there and not feel a connection. You’re never lonely, as you always have friends coming up and you become a little bit hippy too as you get back to nature.”

Imagine days filled with kayaking, fishing, swimming, and breathtaking sunsets, all followed by stargazing from your own front yard.

71 Waione Road is being sold via auction on November 20 at 2pm (unless sold prior).

