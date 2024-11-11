AMI Roadside Rescue On Us For New Drivers

Paula ter Brake - AMI EGM Consumer Brands (Photo/Supplied)

AMI Roadside Rescue is thrilled to announce an offer for new drivers - anyone who passes their restricted or full New Zealand licence can receive AMI Roadside Rescue free-of-charge for a year, regardless of whether they’re insured with AMI or not.

AMI Executive General Manager Consumer Brands, Paula ter Brake says: “At AMI, we understand the excitement and challenges new drivers face. We want them to feel safe and supported when they start driving, and a year of free AMI Roadside Rescue will help with that.

“AMI Roadside Rescue can offer new drivers the confidence of knowing that if something happens and they don’t know what to do, there’s someone just around the corner who does.

“The newly revamped AMI Roadside Rescue is a leading provider of roadside services in New Zealand. It’s available 24/7, nationwide to all New Zealanders, and to both AMI Insurance customers as well as non-customers. The service offers unlimited callouts, and covers you, your car, and anyone driving it, so customers can rest easy knowing AMI Roadside Rescue has got your back.

“We believe that AMI Roadside Rescue offers a superior customer-focused product with more inclusions than any existing roadside vehicle service currently available in New Zealand. Whether it’s a flat tire or a flat battery, or you’ve run out of petrol or charge, or even experienced a mechanical or electrical failure, the AMI Roadside Rescue team can assist. The team are fully qualified, very experienced, and ready to do what they can to help people get home safely.

“We are really proud to be able to offer new drivers a year’s free AMI Roadside Rescue as they get out on the road and we encourage them to take up the offer as a way to celebrate passing their restricted or full licence.”

Offer

This offer is available to all new drivers who have passed their restricted or full New Zealand drivers’ license within the last 12 months (from 4 November 2024), regardless of whether they’re insured with AMI or not. New drivers can head online to sign up at ami.co.nz.

