A Decade Of Kiwi Journalism Preserved From Newshub.co.nz

A history of news in Aotearoa New Zealand that could have been lost following the closure of Newshub, has been successfully preserved by Stuff Group.

Years of original New Zealand journalism from the Newshub website including news video, articles and photography, have been migrated to the country’s largest news website stuff.co.nz, through an arrangement agreed with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Stuff Owner and Publisher Sinead Boucher (Photo/Supplied)

When it was announced earlier this year that the Newshub team and its corresponding newshub.co.nz website would close, Stuff agreed a process to migrate all available Newshub-owned content to its site to preserve the archive, allowing instant public access to the searchable content and ensuring the work was not lost.

Months later that process is now complete, with more than 175,000 articles, 36,000 videos and 4400 photos dating back to 2014 saved, says Stuff Owner and Publisher Sinead Boucher.

“This wasn’t an easy process and there was not-insignificant time and cost involved but we knew this was the right thing to do, not only to honour the amazing journalism of those who worked for various Three newsrooms over the years, but as much of this content might otherwise have been lost,” she says.

“We are pleased we could complete this preservation of the archive so that audiences can continue to enjoy the brilliant original content from newshub.co.nz on stuff.co.nz, the country’s largest news website and a champion of the gutsy, independent journalism Newshub was known for.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Juliet Peterson, WBD’s VP Head of Networks ANZ says that some of this content existed solely on the Newshub website, and the prospect of losing it was a challenge the company was determined to overcome.

“While Newshub.co.nz had stories that featured on Newshub Live at 6, 8pm and Midday, it also had original photographs and written articles that were created specifically for the site, and don’t exist anywhere else. We are delighted that this content will live on, and in such a visible location as the country’s largest news website no less. Hundreds of very talented people worked hard to create this content, and it is a credit to them and the quality of their work that Stuff has worked so hard to preserve it on their site.

“Our partnership with Stuff is just that – a true partnership – and the migration of this content to the Newshub website is evidence of that. We are incredibly grateful to Sinead and the team for the effort and expense that has gone into this project.”

© Scoop Media

