Seeka Partners With Poutiri Trust To Help Bridge Technology Divide

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Seeka

Produce company Seeka Limited distributed more than 20 laptops to a Western Bay of Plenty Trust today aiming to reduce the digital divide in the local community.

Tu Mai Digital, operating under Poutiri Trust launched their Digital Divide project across the Western Bay of Plenty with social link, WBOPDC, Mercury. Katikati Community Centre and others in 2022. The project was designed to reduce the digital divide for households who genuinely cannot afford the internet and devices.

Manager Brett Bailey reached out to Seeka’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Franks to see if Seeka could help earlier in the year. “We usually recycle our digital devices that are no longer fit for purpose,” said Franks, “however they are not broken, and can be repurposed, so it’s great to see them being put to such good use.”

Seeka’s Chief Information Officer, Bryan Graham also felt that the partnership aligned with Seeka’s values of Growing Futures and being Founded on Relationships. “It is great to see these devices go on to help our local community.”

