ASB Kicks Off The New Year With Market-leading Mortgage Rates
Friday, 17 January 2025, 8:26 am Press Release: ASB Bank
ASB has today announced changes to some of its most
popular fixed home lending rates, including the 6-month and
1-year terms. ASB’s 1-year term drops 20 basis points from
5.79% to a market- leading rate of 5.59%, while its 18-month
term also drops 20 basis points to 5.39%.
ASB’s
General Manager Product Emma-Jayne Liddy says “We want to
help customers looking to refix, or Kiwi looking to buy, get
off to a strong start in 2025. Today’s rate changes
reflect the recent fall in short-term wholesale rates. With
more than two-thirds of our mortgage customers opting for a
term of 18-months or less, we expect these changes to be
popular.”
ASB has also reduced some of its term
deposit rates by between 5 and 25 basis points.
All
rate adjustments are effective immediately for new and
current customers.
In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.
ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.
ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.
We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.