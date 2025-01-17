ASB Kicks Off The New Year With Market-leading Mortgage Rates

ASB has today announced changes to some of its most popular fixed home lending rates, including the 6-month and 1-year terms. ASB’s 1-year term drops 20 basis points from 5.79% to a market- leading rate of 5.59%, while its 18-month term also drops 20 basis points to 5.39%.

ASB’s General Manager Product Emma-Jayne Liddy says “We want to help customers looking to refix, or Kiwi looking to buy, get off to a strong start in 2025. Today’s rate changes reflect the recent fall in short-term wholesale rates. With more than two-thirds of our mortgage customers opting for a term of 18-months or less, we expect these changes to be popular.”

ASB has also reduced some of its term deposit rates by between 5 and 25 basis points.

All rate adjustments are effective immediately for new and current customers.

Fixed home lending term Previous rate New rate Rate decrease 6-month 6.19% 5.99% -20 bps 1-year 5.79% 5.59% -20 bps 18-month 5.59% 5.39% -20 bps

