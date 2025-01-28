Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cheap Van Hire Options For Auckland Residents

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland, New Zealand – January 29, 2025 – Auckland Vehicle Rentals is making transportation more affordable with their cheap van hire services. Whether you’re moving, delivering goods, or planning a group trip, their cost-effective vans provide the perfect solution for every need.

The fleet includes cargo vans for transporting goods, minibuses for group outings, and moving vans for DIY relocations. Each van is well-maintained, spacious, and equipped with features like automatic transmissions and ample storage space, ensuring comfort and convenience during every journey.

“Our goal is to make reliable van hire accessible for everyone in Auckland,” said a spokesperson for Auckland Vehicle Rentals. “With transparent pricing and up to 100km of free travel included, our customers can enjoy flexibility without worrying about hidden fees.”

Book your van today and take the hassle out of transportation with Auckland Vehicle Rentals’ affordable options.

