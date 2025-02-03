ASB Lowers Popular Mortgage Rates For The Second Time In Two Weeks

ASB has today announced decreases to some of its most popular fixed home lending rates for the second time in a fortnight, with market-leading rates on 1-year, 18-month and 2-year terms. ASB’s 2-year term falls 20 basis points to 5.29%, with its 1-year and 18-month terms at 5.54% and 5.34% respectively from today.

ASB’s Tribe Lead, Lend & Protect David Jackson says, “We’ve reduced our fixed mortgage rates 11 times since July last year, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to support our homeowners and Kiwi looking to buy.”

ASB has also reduced three of its term deposit rates by between 5 and 10 basis points.

All rate adjustments are effective immediately for new and current customers.

Fixed home lending term Previous rate New rate Rate decrease 1-year 5.59% 5.54% - 5 bps 18-month 5.39% 5.34% - 5 bps 2-year 5.49% 5.29% - 20 bps

