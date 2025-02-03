ASB Lowers Popular Mortgage Rates For The Second Time In Two Weeks
Monday, 3 February 2025, 10:01 am Press Release: ASB Bank
ASB has today announced decreases to some of its most
popular fixed home lending rates for the second time in a
fortnight, with market-leading rates on 1-year, 18-month and
2-year terms. ASB’s 2-year term falls 20 basis points to
5.29%, with its 1-year and 18-month terms at 5.54% and 5.34%
respectively from today.
ASB’s Tribe Lead, Lend
& Protect David Jackson says, “We’ve reduced our
fixed mortgage rates 11 times since July last year, and
we’re committed to doing everything we can to support our
homeowners and Kiwi looking to buy.”
ASB has also
reduced three of its term deposit rates by between 5 and 10
basis points.
All rate adjustments are effective
immediately for new and current customers.
