Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre Delivers $77 Million Boost To National Economy And Supports Over 690 Jobs

The Crown-owned convention centre, Te Pae Christchurch, has exceeded expectations, delivering a $77 million boost to New Zealand's GDP and supporting 693 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs across the country, according to new analysis from Infometrics for the year to November 2024.

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre (Photo/Supplied)

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre exemplifies what well-operated, high-quality infrastructure can do for the economy, says Crown Infrastructure Delivery General Manager – Te Pae, Kirstie McNulty.

“The Government committed to building a convention centre in Christchurch to help reinvigorate the central city economy post-earthquakes, and we’re now seeing that forward-thinking pay off.

“In the year to November 2024, Te Pae and its convention attendees alone contributed an estimated $63 million to the economy of Canterbury, supporting 631 FTE jobs in the region. This includes both the direct economic impact of Te Pae's operations and the broader effects of spending by convention visitors.”

Business Canterbury Chief Executive, Leeann Watson, says Te Pae continues to be a confidence booster for business.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Infometrics’ analysis confirms the huge impact we have seen in the local economy since Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre opened in 2021. The convention centre really is a jewel in our crown as a region and will continue to be a magnet for economic growth opportunities moving forward.”

Kirstie McNulty adds, “The Convention Centre is not only stimulating local economic activity but also attracting visitors from around the world, with an estimated 80,200 guests attending 217 events in the year to November 2024.

“Visitor spending alone has contributed an estimated $37.8 million to Canterbury’s GDP, with international guests from Australia, North America, and Asia making a significant impact. The convention centre has also had a major effect on industries such as accommodation, food services, and arts and recreation, contributing to job creation in these sectors.”

ChristchurchNZ Head of Visitor Economy, Kath Low, acknowledges the significant positive impact Te Pae has had on Christchurch since hosting its first conference.

“Aside from the stunning aesthetics of the building and the breadth of conference spaces the venue offers, tangible data is clearly illustrating the depth of benefit conferences bring the city – reaching well beyond economics.

“Business events visitors are among the highest spenders and even better, they reduce seasonality by visiting and spending in shoulder seasons and midweek. Recent research has also shown that 20% of conference attendees to Christchurch would consider relocating to the city.”

Note:

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre was built and is owned by Crown Infrastructure Delivery, on behalf of the New Zealand Government. The facility is operated by ASM Global.

© Scoop Media

