Zespri Hits Major Milestone With Fruit Reaching 100 Million+ Households Globally

Zespri is delighted to have surpassed 100 million households around the world, for the first time, with its high-quality, great-tasting kiwifruit.

The milestone reflects growing global demand with household penetration, measured via the kiwifruit marketer’s shopper panels*, now sitting at around 23 percent in Zespri’s core markets.

Zespri’s Chief Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability Officer Jiunn Shih says Zespri is proud to have continued to build on strong consumer demand for kiwifruit and establish a strong brand consumers love.

“This milestone reflects our continuous focus on brand-led marketing efforts showcasing the benefits of our high-quality, nutritious and great-tasting Zespri Kiwifruit.

“It also demonstrates the progress we’ve made with our expansion into new markets and our use of new sales channels – making our kiwifruit available to more households across the globe.

“There’s strong demand for our fruit which is packed full of goodness, with kiwifruit an increasingly popular choice for consumers who are more regularly opting for products which support their health and wellbeing.

“While kiwifruit continues to rise in popularity, there is still plenty of untapped demand which presents an opportunity for Zespri and our growers to continue to supply good quality fruit to grow household penetration further as volume increases.

“We’re incredibly confident in the outlook for the category and our ability to create ongoing value for our growers. With an expected crop volume from New Zealand of more than 200 million trays of kiwifruit this season, we’re looking forward to making more nutritious Zespri Kiwifruit accessible to even more consumers around the world, in an increasingly competitive market.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

*Zespri’s shopper panel data is obtained through panels from Kantar Worldpanel, GfK, Truedata, Nielsen and Numerator.

About Zespri

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 900+ based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green, Zespri RubyRed and SunGold Kiwifruit. In 2023/24, we supplied 164.2 million trays of kiwifruit to consumers in more than 50 markets, and recorded global operating revenue of NZ$4.21 billion. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035.



© Scoop Media

