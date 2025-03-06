Everyone In Christchurch Rides Free For International Women's Day 8 March

This International Women’s Day (March 8), Ario is giving everyone the freedom to move with FREE e-scooter rides across Ōtautahi Christchurch. Whether you're new to e-scooters or a regular rider, it’s the perfect time to hop on and experience the ease of Ario.

As part of its commitment to safe, smart, and accessible transport, Ario is removing cost barriers for the day and supporting local communities. For every new Ario app download, 25 cents will be donated to SHE Women’s Refuge.

Helping More People Ride with Confidence

"We know people can be hesitant to ride e-scooters, which is why Ario’s distinctive three-wheeled design enhances stability and safety, making it an ideal choice for both new and experienced riders," said Adam Rossetto, General Manager for Ario New Zealand and Australia. "On International Women’s Day, we’re making it even simpler by giving people the chance to try e-scooters for free and gain confidence in a new way to move around the city. Our innovative design provides a smoother, more secure ride, allowing users to navigate the city with greater confidence and ease."

How to Ride Free with Ario

When: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Where: Across Christchurch – 1,000 scooters available

How: Download the Ario app, find a scooter, and ride free all day

By removing cost for the day, Ario hopes more women will discover how easy it is to get around on e-scooters—whether for commuting, running errands, or simply enjoying the ride.

Get Involved

Ario invites Christchurch residents to spread the word, take a ride, and support SHE Women’s Refuge. Users can share their experiences on social media using #MoveForwardTogether #SheRidesArio.

