Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Everyone In Christchurch Rides Free For International Women's Day 8 March

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Ario

This International Women’s Day (March 8), Ario is giving everyone the freedom to move with FREE e-scooter rides across Ōtautahi Christchurch. Whether you're new to e-scooters or a regular rider, it’s the perfect time to hop on and experience the ease of Ario.

As part of its commitment to safe, smart, and accessible transport, Ario is removing cost barriers for the day and supporting local communities. For every new Ario app download, 25 cents will be donated to SHE Women’s Refuge.

Helping More People Ride with Confidence

"We know people can be hesitant to ride e-scooters, which is why Ario’s distinctive three-wheeled design enhances stability and safety, making it an ideal choice for both new and experienced riders," said Adam Rossetto, General Manager for Ario New Zealand and Australia. "On International Women’s Day, we’re making it even simpler by giving people the chance to try e-scooters for free and gain confidence in a new way to move around the city. Our innovative design provides a smoother, more secure ride, allowing users to navigate the city with greater confidence and ease."

How to Ride Free with Ario

  • When: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Where: Across Christchurch – 1,000 scooters available
  • How: Download the Ario app, find a scooter, and ride free all day

By removing cost for the day, Ario hopes more women will discover how easy it is to get around on e-scooters—whether for commuting, running errands, or simply enjoying the ride.

Get Involved

Ario invites Christchurch residents to spread the word, take a ride, and support SHE Women’s Refuge. Users can share their experiences on social media using #MoveForwardTogether #SheRidesArio.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ario on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 