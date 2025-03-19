Auckland Airport & Delhi Airport Form New Partnership Supporting Travel & Trade Growth

Auckland Airport & Delhi Airport signs MoU (Photo/Supplied)

Driving future growth in trade and tourism between New Zealand and India is the focus of a new partnership formed today between New Zealand’s gateway airport and the busiest airport in India.

Auckland Airport has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport, as the New Zealand Government and an accompanying business delegation visit India this week.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon welcomed the MoU and said it would help strengthen the already close links between New Zealand and India.

“India is the world’s fastest growing major economy, and represents such an amazing set of opportunities for our exporters to grow their markets. Greater cooperation between the two airports that facilitate tourism, trade and people to people links between our nations is a fantastic step forward,” Prime Minister Luxon said.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui, who is part of the official business delegation in India, said there were tremendous opportunities for New Zealand and India to increase connectivity, tourism and freight movement between the two countries. She said Auckland Airport and Delhi Airport would work together to advance these goals, and in particular, support the aspiration of non-stop flights operating between Delhi and Auckland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re proud today to sign this MoU with Delhi Airport, it’s a great step in the direction of further bolstering our relationship with one of the busiest hub airports in Asia. Delhi Airport had 78 million passengers in 2024 and is directly connected to 71 international cities, including London, Dubai, Singapore, New York, Toronto and Sydney. The travel market between our two cities is growing and every day around 150 travellers fly each direction between Delhi and Auckland.

“About 75% of all international visitors to New Zealand first arrive in the country via Auckland Airport and we play a really active role in growing air connectivity between New Zealand and the world. While we have 26 airlines flying to 42 destinations, overall seat capacity remains 9% down on where it was in 2019. Partnerships like this one with Delhi Airport will support Auckland Airport in connecting New Zealand with destinations around the globe and in doing so bringing with it valuable tourism spend and vital freight capacity for our export industries.

“Every daily widebody flight that comes into Auckland Airport over the course of a year brings with it $150m in tourism spend and moves half a billion dollars in high value exports and imports, so we can’t underestimate the value of these connections.

“While there are no non-stop flights at this time, we know there is strong and growing demand for people wanting to travel between India and New Zealand, and this partnership will work to grow that demand even more.”

Demand for travel between India and New Zealand has grown by 78% since 2015, with 351,000 people travelling between India and New Zealand in 2024. A third of those trips included travel between Delhi and Auckland alone, with around 110,000 people travelling between the two cities in 2024. In 2024, 102,000 New Zealand residents visited India, and 83,000 Indian residents came to New Zealand.

CEO, Delhi International Airport, Mr Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Delhi Airport and Auckland Airport marks a significant step in enhancing trade, tourism, and connectivity between India and New Zealand. This collaboration aims to support the growing demand for travel between the two countries, particularly on the Delhi-Auckland route. As India’s economy continues to grow, it will strengthen the flow of people, goods, and ideas, and open up new opportunities for tourism and freight.

“We are excited about the potential ahead. This partnership promises to drive long-term growth and strengthen the ties between our two great nations. We look forward to working closely with Auckland Airport to help make non-stop flights a reality and to share best practices in airport operations and customer experience.”

Ms Hurihanganui said the Indian market presented further opportunities for growth, with Tourism New Zealand figures showing there are around 18 million people actively considering a visit to New Zealand, with 57% identifying New Zealand as their top destination choice.

Tourism New Zealand figures also indicate 77% of visitors from India come in the off-peak season, making it the perfect market for New Zealand to grow tourism outside the busy summer peak.

“We also know a growing number of people of Indian origin call New Zealand home with around 330,000 living in New Zealand. India is our second largest source of international students and largest source of skilled migrants – both of which must be underpinned by strong aviation connections,” she said.

The two airports will also share insights on best practice for airport operations, management and customer experience.

© Scoop Media

