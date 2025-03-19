Rātā Foundation Appoints Megan Glen To Investment Committee

Megan Glen (Photo/Supplied)

Rātā Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan Glen to its Investment Committee.

Rātā Foundation is the South Island's most significant community investment fund, managing a $700 million pūtea (fund) that generates around $26 million per annum to invest in its funding regions of Canterbury, Nelson, Marlborough, and the Chatham Islands. They invest sustainably, with goals linked to people and the community.

Megan is a director in Forsyth Barr's investment banking team, based in Auckland, advising large private and public entities on capital raisings and M&A transactions.

Rātā Foundation's Chief Executive says, "Megan brings significant investment asset management experience from her time in the direct investments team at the NZ Superannuation Fund, where she was responsible for managing and transacting a portfolio of private direct investments and had the opportunity to sit on the Boards of a number of NZ Super's investee companies."

She also brings over 14 years of corporate finance experience, having worked as an investment banker in New Zealand and New York, advising on capital raisings, M&A, and refinancing transactions. Megan is also currently a member of the New Zealand Takeovers Panel, the Government's regulator of the corporate takeover market.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute my experience and perspectives working with the Rātā team to help guide their investment decisions, aligned with a common, motivating purpose," says Ms Glen."The Rātā investment strategy and beliefs differentiate it as a capital partner, and I believe that differentiation will allow Rātā to access valuable opportunities to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns while providing sustainable value to support the communities Rātā invests in."

Alignment of investors and objectives is critical to de-risking and driving investment performance. Generating investment returns always carries a degree of risk and the alignment of stakeholders is one of the best defenses to navigating turbulent times," she says.

Mr Evans says that Megan's appointment is exciting and her experience will be hugely beneficial as Rātā focuses on its direct investment strategy.

"Megan will strengthen the investment capability of the Committee by bringing both institutional investment knowledge and supporting informed decision-making, particularly around our direct investment strategy."

Megan has replaced Andrew Johnson who was on the Investment Committee since March 2019.

"I would like to thank Andrew for his valuable insights over the past few years, particularly around the shift from a defensive to a more growth-orientated portfolio, which has set Rātā up for a bright and positive future," says Mr Evans.

About Rātā Foundation

Rātā Foundation is South Island's most significant community investment fund, managing a $700 million pūtea that generates around $26 million per annum to invest in its funding regions of Canterbury, Nelson, Marlborough, and the Chatham Islands. The long-term strategic objective of Rātā is to invest in communities to enable a higher standard of community well-being. We intend to grow our investment portfolio so that we can increase our long-term funding distribution.

