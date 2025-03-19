Nozomi Networks Named To Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies 2025 List

The OT and IoT cybersecurity company is recognised for its AI-powered solutions protecting global critical infrastructure from the growing risk of cyber threats

Auckland, New Zealand- Nozomi Networks, the leader in operational technology (OT), internet-of-things (IoT) and cyber-physical systems (CPS) security, has been named in Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. Nozomi earned the number three position in the security category.

Nozomi Networks addresses the often-unmet cybersecurity needs of the industrial organisations we rely on daily, including water, electricity, transportation and hospitals. An attack on any of these industries extends beyond the digital realm and can cause real, physical harm, including city wide power outages and water shortages – which can lead to life-or-death scenarios. The Nozomi Networks platform makes it possible to quickly address security gaps and resource limitations that these systems, and other mission-critical infrastructure, often face, all without compromising their performance.

Nozomi CEO Edgard Capdevielle (Photo/Supplied)

“Since day one, our solutions have been rooted in the mission of addressing the complex requirements of industrial and critical infrastructure environments,” said Nozomi CEO, Edgard Capdevielle. “This prestigious honor is further proof of the work that we’re doing and the problems that we’re solving; not only for our customers, but for the people who rely on them, as any attack on our critical infrastructure can cause irreversible and wide-spread damage. Our digital world has created a lot of interdependencies that we must protect, and organisations can trust Nozomi to minimise their risks and maximise their resilience.”

This year’s Most Innovative Companies list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognises 609 organisations across 58 sectors and regions.

To view the complete list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025, visit fastcompany.com.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

