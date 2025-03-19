Record-High Quarterly And Full-Year Revenue And Profit; Q4 Net Income Up; Global Client Assets Reach US$41.7 Billion

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) ("UP Fintech" or the "Company"), announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. In the fourth quarter, the Company achieved a revenue of US$124.1 million, up 77.3% year-over-year (YoY), while full-year revenue reached US$391.5 million, a 43.7% YoY increase—both setting new record highs. Non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech shareholders was US$30.5 million for the quarter, up 51.7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 2772.5% YoY, marking a record high. Full-year non-GAAP net income attributable to UP Fintech shareholders grew 65% YoY to US$70.5 million, reaching another record.

During the fourth quarter, UP Fintech added 81,300 new account openings globally, up 70.1% YoY, bringing the total number of global accounts to 2.4 million. During the quarter, the company added 59,200 new funded clients, marking a 51.4% YoY increase. For the full year 2024, UP Fintech added 187,400 new funded accounts, exceeding its annual guidance. As of the end of 2024, total funded clients reached 1,092,000, up 20.7% YoY. Supported by active market trading in the fourth quarter, total trading volume of the Company increased 142.2% YoY to US$198 billion. Net asset inflows from both individual and institutional clients reached US$1.1 billion during the quarter, while total client assets grew 36.4% YoY to a record high of US$41.7 billion.

Driving global expansion with dual focus on retail and institutional growth

Strengthening Singapore HQ, Accelerating Wealth Management for HNWIs and Family Offices

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

UP Fintech's founder and CEO, Wu Tianhua, stated, "Over the past year, we achieved strong growth across all business lines, with record-high revenue and profitability in both Q4 and full-year 2024—Q4 non-GAAP net income was nearly 28 times higher than the prior year. Over the past three years, funded clients and total client assets have achieved CAGRs of 17.5% and 34.7%, respectively, demonstrating our deepening market penetration and the continued trust and support of our global clients—key drivers of our long-term success."

"2024 marked the Company’s 10th anniversary. With expansion into Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, and the US, our global strategy drove total client assets to a record US$41.7 billion and users past 10 million. Singapore, as the Group's headquarters, remains our largest market in terms of both new and existing clients. Hong Kong's client assets grew by double digits as of the end of February 2025 compared to the end of 2024. Over the past year, we have rapidly expanded our business, with retail brokerage, institutional brokerage, wealth management, investment banking, and corporate services working in synergy. Beyond retail investors, we continue to earn the trust of high-net-worth and institutional clients, with retail and institutional businesses each now accounting for half of the Group’s total client assets. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive growth through our strategy of expanding markets, products, and services. We aim to meet the diverse needs of individual and institutional investors with broader offerings, fast onboarding, multi-asset trading, and tailored solutions powered by our all-in-one management platform."

Singapore strengthens leading position with record-high annual trading volume and commission

Hong Kong full-year account openings up 48%, Obtained virtual asset exchange license

In 2024, the Company continued to broaden the reach of its globalisation strategy, increasing overall market share and enhancing brand recognition. Singapore, the Company's headquarters, further solidified its leading position locally, delivering outstanding performance throughout the year.

For the full year 2024, both total trading volume and commission income hit new records, increasing 196% and 66% YoY respectively. Net asset inflows climbed 119% YoY. The fourth quarter set new records as well, with total trading volume and commission income surging 415% and 158% YoY, respectively. Trading activity across stocks, options, and futures hit all-time highs across multiple indicators in Q4. US and Singapore stock trading volumes grew by 165% and 81% YoY, respectively, while US stock options and futures trading volumes increased by 267% and 646% YoY. Alongside these achievements, the Cash Boost trading account—designed specifically for the Singapore market to provide investors with flexible wealth management and efficient trading—doubled its account openings QoQ in the fourth quarter. Launched in partnership with a local licensed institution*, the Tiger BOSS Debit Card—Singapore's first debit card offering fractional shares as rewards for everyday spending—saw card activations increase by over 30% QoQ during the quarter. To further expand its high-quality client base, Tiger introduced the High-Touch (Agency) Sales Module in November. Through enhanced customer onboarding, seamless trading experience and advanced risk management capabilities, the platform delivers more professional and personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth clients and institutional investors in Singapore, helping them achieve efficient asset allocation and long-term wealth growth.

The Hong Kong market continues to show strong growth momentum, with account openings rising by 48% YoY in 2024. In the fourth quarter, Hong Kong client assets increased by approximately 50% QoQ and surged sixfold YoY. Hong Kong stock trading activity increased significantly during the quarter, with trading orders and volume increasing by 62% and 90% YoY, respectively; US stock options trading volume increased by 80% QoQ. Entering 2025, driven by the recovery of the Hong Kong stock market, total client assets in Hong Kong had already achieved double-digit growth by the end of February compared to the end of 2024. Meanwhile, virtual asset trading by Hong Kong users picked up notably in Q4, with cryptocurrency trading orders doubling QoQ and trading volume increasing fourfold. Recently, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, YAX (Hong Kong) Limited, received Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 7 (automated trading service) licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). As an officially licensed virtual asset trading platform operator in Hong Kong, YAX now offers local clients with a seamless, one-stop asset management experience, providing both custody and trading services for cryptocurrencies. In addition, the Company won multiple prestigious industry accolades in Hong Kong during the fourth quarter. In particular, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group recognized the Company as both "Key Broker Partner 2024" and "Futures and Options Nurturer 2024". Tiger's industry leadership was further highlighted at the SGX-Phillip Nova Appreciation and SGX Derivatives Awards, where it was named one of the "Top 5 Chinese Futures Brokers for SGX China Index Derivatives" and one of the "Top 3 Chinese Futures Brokers for SGX Nikkei 225 Index Derivatives."

In the US, TradeUP delivered strong performance across multiple business areas, maintaining steady growth. In the fourth quarter, supported by an exceptional trading experience, stock trading activity continued to climb, with trading volume from local clients up 38% QoQ. Options trading showed explosive growth, with trading volume and the number of contracts traded increasing by 384% and 215% respectively QoQ, highlighting TradeUP's competitiveness and strong brand recognition in the options markets. Additionally, through its professional services and a solid market foundation, TradeUP saw a 15% QoQ growth in local customer assets, steadily expanding its market share. Moreover, TradeUP won the "Best Brokerage for Day Trading" at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its industry-leading position in efficient trading, outstanding execution, and superior user experience.

In Australia, UP Fintech achieved significant growth across key business metrics. During the fourth quarter, new account openings increased 148% YoY, while the number of first-time funded accounts rose 243.6% YoY, nearly doubling QoQ. Total first time funding amount also rose by 253.1% YoY and 151.1% QoQ – underscoring Tiger's growing recognition and strong momentum in the Australian market. On the product side, A-Share Connect trading is now available in Australia, enabling local investors to easily access high-quality mainland Chinese stocks, further lowering the barriers for international investors to participate in the A-share market. Thanks to its outstanding trading experience and continuous innovation in financial services, the Company was also honored with the title of "Best Trading Platform Australia 2024" at the Global Banking & Finance Awards in the fourth quarter.

In New Zealand, the Company continued to expand its high-quality customer base, achieving strong growth in client assets during the fourth quarter. Total deposits increased by 272.8% YoY and 41.8% QoQ.

Meanwhile, trading activity remained buoyant, with the number of trading accounts and total trading volume up by 120.2% and 111% respectively YoY. US stock trading was particularly strong, with orders for US stocks and US stock options up by 188.3% and 153.6% respectively YoY. For the full year 2024, total deposits in the New Zealand market increased 100.3% YoY, while the number of trading accounts and total trading volume grew 102.7% and 108.8% YoY, respectively.

Wealth AUC nearly doubles YoY, Institutional business widely recognized

Hong Kong IPO subscriptions up by over six times QoQ

In the fourth quarter, UP Fintech's commission income reached US$56 million, up 35.8% QoQ and 154.9% YoY. Interest-related income amounted to US$58.5 million, an increase of 35.7% YoY. In 2024, the Company recorded US$159 million in commission income, up 71.8% YoY, while interest-related income reached US$203 million, a 25.8% YoY increase. The Company continued to enhance the one-stop global investment experience for clients. On the product side, options trading features were further upgraded, now supporting rollover of multi-leg options position, enabling investors to adjust their strategies flexibly based on market trends while improving the safety and efficiency of their capital usage. Additionally, new tools tailored for options sellers, such as Quota Calculator and Positions Calendar, were launched, along with a Top 0DTE (Zero Days to Expiration) Options leaderboard to help users quickly identify active options on trending stocks. Trading functions also saw improvements. A new "24 hour" trading option was added for US stocks, enabling investors to trade around the clock and better capture market opportunities while managing volatility. In the Wealth Section, our ETF Mall launched a new curated list of beginner-friendly US ETFs across various themes, helping users diversify their portfolios with ease.

Recently, TigerGPT, the industry's first AI-powered investment assistant, completed a major upgrade, harnessing world-leading AI technology to deliver more accurate, in-depth market insights and support smarter, more efficient decision-making. After the upgrade, weekly user interactions increased by over 1,000%. As of February 2025, TigerGPT has served over 112,000 users globally, with more than 1.17 million conversations completed.

In the fourth quarter, the Hong Kong IPO market experienced explosive growth, with the number of subscribers increasing sixfold from the previous quarter, exceeding the total of the first three quarters of the year. The total amount of subscriptions increased by 4,123.9% QoQ, about 5.5 times the total of the first three quarters. Within the industry, we took the lead by introducing "100x leverage for all" for Hong Kong IPO subscribers. In addition, the Company promoted the "0 interest, 0 commission"** Hong Kong IPO subscription offers, truly maximising investors' returns.

In the fourth quarter, wealth management assets under custody (AUC) from the retail side rose 98.3% YoY, with the non-money market fund assets and client numbers up 113.8% and 47.7% YoY, respectively. Among all newly funded accounts in Q4, the wealth user penetration rate reached 23%, reflecting strong client recognition of Tiger's wealth management services. Meanwhile, we continue to enhance Tiger Wealth, upgrading the Notes section with new curated lists such as Trending Focus, Concept Portfolio, Asset Class Tracking and Conservative Focus, while expanding its offerings of complex financial products through additional structured products to meet diverse risk profiles and investment needs. Amid growing interest in Greater China investments, Tiger Wealth introduced a high-performing HKD money market fund managed by a leading Hong Kong fund house to the Singapore market, helping local investors optimize cash yields and liquidity management. In addition, we rolled out more FCN products tailored to the trading preferences of Singapore's high-net-worth clients, further enriching their investment options.

TradingFront Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) continues to earn broad recognition from institutional clients through ongoing feature enhancements and high-quality service. The platform focuses on delivering highly customised account solutions, seamless online account opening, and multi-market, multi-asset trading support to help clients diversify their portfolios. In the fourth quarter, TradingFront's AUC increased 33% QoQ, with the number of fixed investment accounts up 11% QoQ and structured products trading volume rising 66% QoQ. These results further reinforce TradingFront's strong competitive position in the market.

Ranked fifth in the annual Hong Kong IPO underwriting rankings

ESOP SaaS platform achieved first full-year profitability

In the fourth quarter, our investment banking business participated in 8 US IPO projects, including Pony.ai, WeRide, and FlashEx, further demonstrating Tiger's deep expertise and growing influence in the US IPO market. At the same time, we underwrote 9 Hong Kong IPOs, including InnoScience, MINIEYE, MGP Beauty and Dmall. With its professional underwriting services and extensive market coverage, Tiger ranked fifth in the Hong Kong stock brokerage ranking for margin financing. In 2024, the Company continued expanding its investment banking business, with the number of underwritings increasing 33% YoY. The Company ranked fifth in the Hong Kong IPO underwriting rankings, completing 32 IPOs over the year.

UP Fintech's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) platform, or UponeShare, added 16 new enterprise clients during the fourth quarter, bringing the total number of serviced enterprises to 613. In 2024, revenue from the ESOP SaaS platform grew 42.1% YoY, achieving annual net profit for the first time. Driven by strong client recognition and a high willingness for long-term cooperation, the Company secured 189 signed orders, with repeat orders accounting for 58.2% of the total and repeat order revenue increasing 140% YoY.

The Company added 11 new enterprise account clients during the quarter, including WeRide and COL, bringing the total number of corporate accounts to 466. During the quarter, the Company also collaborated with Li Auto to broadcast AI Talk, engaging in discussions around AI development to enhance consumer awareness of the brand. Additionally, Tiger partnered with the flagship community program "Real Trading Face to Face", featuring an in-depth conversation between content creator "Tang Jie" and Cheetah Mobile's CFO, exploring key highlights of Cheetah Mobile's AI and robotics business. Furthermore, we organised investor research events for NetEase Youdao and Cheche Technology, providing insights into industry trends, technological innovations, and investment opportunities to support informed decision-making.

*Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd has partnered with a local licensed partner to provide card issuance and account issuing services.

**0 commission for cash subscriptions and subscriptions with 10x leverage or below, and 0 interest on margin financing subscriptions.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR), also known as Tiger Brokers, is a leading online brokerage firm with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation.

Founded in 2014, the Company relentlessly offer superior user experience in pursuit of becoming a world-leading online brokerage, to let everyone enjoy efficient and smart investing. Currently, we offer a multitude of quality financial products and services across brokerage, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, investment banking, wealth management, investor community, and investor education.

UP Fintech strives to elevate financial technology R&D to a new level. While we inherit the best traditions from the financial sector and blend them with the best minds of tech experts, we develop our own technology infrastructure—an aggregation, which enables multi-currency trading of various products across markets, guaranteeing our reliable, secure, and scalable services are accessible to all with low latency.

In March 2019, UP Fintech was listed on Nasdaq under the ticker TIGR. As of now, we serve over 10 million users and 2.4 million account holders worldwide on our flagship platform “Tiger Trade”, own 81 licenses and qualifications in different markets, and have over 1,000 employees on the team in Singapore, New Zealand, the US, Hong Kong SAR, Australia, and Mainland China.

About Tiger Brokers

Nasdaq-listed UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) serves over 10 million global users through its proprietary mobile and pc trading platform Tiger Trade. Through TIGR’s subsidiaries worldwide, the Tiger Trade app enables investors to trade in equities, ETFs, options, and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world.

Tiger Brokers New Zealand (a subsidiary of TIGR) offers its customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

© Scoop Media

